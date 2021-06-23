by Angela Mohan on  June 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Secretin Causes Satiation by Activating Brown Fat
The hormone secretin induces satiation by activating brown adipose tissue, as per the team of researchers from the Turku PET Centre and Technical University of Munich.

Brown fat can generate heat in response to cold exposure. It is connected to normal weight and glucose metabolism as well as lesser risks of cardiovascular diseases. Meals have also been shown to increase the thermogenesis in brown fat.

Secretin, the hormone hormone secreted into blood circulation by the intestines, stimulates the release of peptic juices when we have meals. In this study, we discovered secretin receptors in the brown adipose tissue of healthy people, which suggested that secretin also affects brown fat.


Secretin infusions not only increased glucose uptake in brown adipose tissue, but also increased energy expenditure in the whole body, says Doctoral Candidate, Cardiologist Sanna Laurila from the University of Turku.

It also decreased the activity of the reward system in the brain when the subjects were looking at delicious photos of food. The subjects' decreased appetite could also be verified using a questionnaire survey, and the time between their meals grew by 40 minutes.

Humans have a relatively small amount of brown fat, which means that the metabolic advantages probably cannot be solely ascribed to increased energy consumption. This new chain affecting satiation in people can be one of the reasons behind the beneficial metabolic effects of brown fat, sums Professor Pirjo Nuutila.

Human brown fat controls energy balance as it affects both food intake and energy expenditure, comments Professor Martin Klingenspor from the Technical University of Munich.

More studies are needed to investigate what kind of role secretin has in metabolic disorders such as metabolic syndrome, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Brown Fat to Fight Flab
Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Lipid Profile
Lipid profile or lipid panel is a collection of blood tests that help to calculate the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and phospholipids in our blood. By measuring the values of different types of lipid, we can assess a person’s risk of developing heart disease and pave the way to prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

CholesterolDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionQuiz on Weight LossBrown Fat to Fight FlabDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQTop Diet Foods that Make you FatLipid Profile