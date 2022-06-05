About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Secret Revealed on How to Get Your Child to Eat More Greens

by Hannah Joy on May 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Secret Revealed on How to Get Your Child to Eat More Greens

A simple way to get toddlers eat more vegetables is to reward them for trying them, reveals a new research presented at European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

What are the Benefits of Eating Healthy?

Healthy eating habits can lower the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer. But, as many parents know, young children often don't like eating their greens.

Strategies to Teach Kids to Like and Eat Vegetables
Strategies to Teach Kids to Like and Eat Vegetables
 Researchers recommend quick and easy strategies to teach kids to like and eat vegetables for healthy living.According to the Australian Health Survey, only 6% of children eat the recommended amount of vegetables.
Advertisement


"It's important to start eating vegetables from a young age," says researcher Britt van Belkom, of the Youth, Food & Health program at the Institute for Food, Health & Safety by Design, Maastricht University Campus Venlo, Venlo, The Netherlands.

"We know from previous research that young children typically have to try a new vegetable eight to ten times before they like it.

"And so we looked at whether repeatedly asking children to try some vegetables would make them more willing to eat their greens. We were also interested in whether providing a fun reward would make a difference."
New Research Suggests Tips to Encourage Kids to Eat Vegetables
New Research Suggests Tips to Encourage Kids to Eat Vegetables
 If you want your children to eat more vegetables by choice, kindle their curiosity and teach them about food and its nutrients, research suggests.
Advertisement

Are Children Willing to Try New Vegetables?

598 children (1-4 years old) at daycare centers in Limburg, the Netherlands, took part in "The Vegetable Box" program.

Miss van Belkom and colleagues randomly assigned them to one of three groups: Exposure/Reward, Exposure/No reward or Control (No exposure/No reward).

Total Exposure/Reward Exposure/No reward No exposure/No reward

N day-care centres

26

10

9

7

N children (pre-test)

598

233

213

152

N children (post-test)

447

182

162

103
Those in the first two groups were given the chance to try a range of vegetables every day they attended their daycare center for three months.

Those in the "Reward" group were given fun, non-food rewards, such as a sticker or toy crown, when they tried some vegetables.

Knowledge of vegetables and willingness to taste them was measured at the start and end of the study. Knowledge was measured by showing them 14 different vegetables and asking them how many they could name. The 14 are tomato, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, peas, cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans, chicory, pumpkin, and asparagus.

Consumption was measured by giving them the chance to taste bite-sized pieces of six vegetables (tomato, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, radish and cauliflower) and counting how many they were willing to taste.

At the pre-test in the control group children could identify around 8 vegetables and post-test this increased to around 10. For the Exposure/No reward and the Exposure/Reward groups, at the pre-test children could identify around 9 vegetables and after around 11.

For the willingness to try vegetables, the maximum score was 12 (children were offered 2 bite-sized chunks of 6 different vegetables). At the pre-test, they were willing to try around 5-6 vegetables in all the groups. This decreased in the control group, was unchanged in the Exposure/No reward group and increased towards 7 in the Exposure/Reward group.

Miss van Belkom says: "Regularly offering vegetables to toddlers at daycare centers significantly increases their ability to recognize various vegetables.

"But rewarding toddlers for tasting vegetables appears to also increase their willingness to try different vegetables.

"The type of reward is, however, very important - it should be fun but not food."



Source: Eurekalert
Trying to Get Kids to Eat Vegetables can be A Battle
Trying to Get Kids to Eat Vegetables can be A Battle
 When a child starts eating solid foods, the flavours of many vegetables seem strong to them. But if they've been breastfed, this can be less of a shock.
Advertisement

Children Begin to Eat Vegetables When Tempted With Rewards
Children Begin to Eat Vegetables When Tempted With Rewards
 A new study has revealed that a rewards system for about 10 days may be a good way to help children start eating veges.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
Christianson SyndromeChristianson Syndrome
Health Benefits of Collard GreensHealth Benefits of Collard Greens
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green SmoothiesSurprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Christianson Syndrome Health Benefits of Collard Greens Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Indian Medical Journals Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sanatogen A-Z Drug Brands in India Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close