Secret Handshake Between Sperm and Uterus Detected

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 21, 2019 at 8:58 PM Research News
A secret handshake between sperm and the cells lining the uterus has been discovered by a team of researchers. Uterine cells express a receptor that recognizes a glycan molecule on the surface of sperm cells. It's possible that this interaction may adjust the female's immune response and help sperm make it through the leukocytic reaction, said the researchers from University of California, San Diego. The leukocytic reaction is not well understood. What we do know, explained molecular anthropologist Pascal Gagneux, is that "after crossing the cervix, millions of sperm that arrive in the uterus are faced by a barrage of macrophages and neutrophils". The defensive response may be beneficial in preventing polyspermy, when an egg is fertilized by more than one sperm and cannot develop. "It's somewhat embarrassing how little we can say about what this [interaction] means," said Gagneux in a paper published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. Reproduction, he said, "is a very, very delicate tug-of-war at many levels. The fact that there is (also) this immune game going on is completely fascinating."

Source: IANS

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Egg Donation

The term 'Egg Donation' is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Fibroids in Uterus

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

Prolapse of Uterus

Uterine Prolapse or prolapse of the uterus is a condition when a woman’s uterus (womb) sags or slips out of its normal position. Uterine prolapse is easier to prevent than cure after its occurrence.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

