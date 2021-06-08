Secret Cells for Monitoring the Body’s Blood Pressure Have Been Finally Discovered

Body's natural blood pressure control cells (Natural Barometer) have been found after 60 years by the scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.



The first proposed idea for existence of a pressure sensor or barometers (otherwise called baroreceptors ) inside a specialized type of kidney cells - renin cells dates back to1957.

The Secret Mechanism



"It was exhilarating to find that the elusive pressure-sensing mechanism, the baroreceptor, was intrinsic to the renin cell, which has the ability to sense and react, both within the same cell. So the renin cells are sensors and responders," says Sequeira-Lopez, of UVA's Department of Pediatrics and UVA's Child Health Research Center. The team found that the baroreceptor was a "mechanotransducer" inside renin cells. When applying pressure to renin cells in lab dishes, it triggers changes within the cells that decreased the activity of the renin gene, Ren1, ultimately restricting the production of renin.



The study findings would thereby lead to new treatment formulations for high blood pressure/ hypertension.



It was speculated that these cells wouldat demanded instances to help in maintaining healthy blood pressure. Even the slightest changes in blood pressure is detected easily by these cells which then adjust the body's hormonal levels to keep it on track.