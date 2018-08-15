medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Secondhand Smoke in Childhood May Up the Risk of Arthritis in Later Life

by Iswarya on  August 15, 2018 at 5:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Secondhand smoke exposure in childhood may boost the risk of arthritis in later life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Rheumatology .
Secondhand Smoke in Childhood May Up the Risk of Arthritis in Later Life
Secondhand Smoke in Childhood May Up the Risk of Arthritis in Later Life

Rheumatoid arthritis is a complex disease that may be developed by environmental agents interacting with genetic factors.

The role of genetics in arthritis susceptibility is well recognized. There are over 100 types of arthritis, but rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common ones as well as one of the most frequent autoimmune diseases.

The suspected relationship relies on the hypothesis that an environmental factor may induce changes in some tissues (for example the lung). But, this triggering of changes by the interaction between genes and environmental factors might occur decades before the emergence of the disease.

The study investigated the link between smoking status, including childhood and adult passive exposures, and the risk of rheumatoid arthritis.

The patients studied included 98,995 French female volunteers prospectively followed since 1990. Self-administered questionnaires sent every 2-3 years collected medical events, and general, lifestyle, and environmental characteristics. Arthritis diagnoses were collected in three successive questionnaires and confirmed if women received an arthritis-specific medication. The results of the study confirmed that adulthood smoking was associated with an increased risk of arthritis. In addition, ever (current and past) smokers who also had childhood passive smoking exposure had a higher risk of arthritis than those not exposed as children. Also, arthritis began earlier in smokers exposed to childhood passive smoking. The data also suggested that even in nonsmokers, passive exposure to tobacco during childhood tended to increase the risk of arthritis, the magnitude of the increase being similar to that associated with regular adulthood smoking, i.e. about 40%.

In summary, childhood passive exposure to tobacco is associated with increased risk of RA and earlier RA onset, particularly in adult smokers. This study also suggests for the first time that passive exposure to tobacco during childhood might also increase the risk of arthritis even in adults who never smoked.

"Further study is needed to explore if this increased risk is also mainly observed in people carrying the gene at risk for rheumatoid arthritis, which is quite likely with regard to tobacco," said the paper's lead author, Dr Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault. "These results also highlight the importance of children especially those with a family history of this form of arthritis avoiding secondhand smoke."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome also known as Reactive arthritis, Reiter’s disease is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reiter’s syndrome.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Knee Replacement Reiter’s syndrome Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Arthritis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive