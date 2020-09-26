Second COVID-19 Wave Hits Canada

A second coronavirus wave has started in Canada amid concerns over a possible national lockdown, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



"In our four biggest provinces (British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec), the second wave isn't just starting, it's already underway. We're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring," Trudeau said a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

‘COVID-19 in Canada: The government has signed billions of dollars worth of agreements to buy vaccines, therapeutics, and personal protective equipment.’

"We have the power to get this second wave under control. I know we can do it because we've already done it once before. In the spring, we all did our part by staying home. And this fall, we have even more tools in the toolbox," he said.



The Prime Minister urged Canadians once again to wear masks in public, get the flu shot this fall, and download the government's COVID-19 Alert app that notifies users when they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.



The Canadian government has pledged to create 1 million new jobs, extend the wage subsidy program until next summer, launch the largest jobs training program in the country's history and begin to build a national child-care program to support working women.



"The economic impact of Covid-19 on Canadians has already been worse than the 2008 financial crisis. These consequences will not be short-lived. This is not the time for austerity. Canada entered this crisis in the best fiscal position of its peers and the government is using that fiscal firepower," Payette said.



Canada had witnessed a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases, from about 300 per day in August to a record high of 1,248. Canada has the tools it needs to blunt the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.