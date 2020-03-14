Second COVID-19 Death in India Reported as 68-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi

Font : A- A+



India reports its second death due to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, as a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi, who had tested positive for the virus, died at a hospital in the capital.

Second COVID-19 Death in India Reported as 68-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi



According to the ministry, the deceased woman had a history of contact with a positive case. Her son, who had traveled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22, had returned to India on February 23 and was asymptomatic after his return.



‘The first COVID-19 death in India was confirmed by Karnataka. ’





According to the ministry, the woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8.



The ministry added: "Her condition worsened on March 9 with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID-19.



"Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilator support. However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital, Delhi, as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent."



The ministry stressed that all precautionary measures as per protocol including screening and quarantine of the contacts are already taken up by the Ministry of Health, Government of Delhi and the status is being monitored.



Source: IANS The Health Ministry said: "Her son developed fever and cough after one day of his return and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7, 2020. As per protocol, the family was screened, and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted in the hospital."According to the ministry, the woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8.The ministry added: "Her condition worsened on March 9 with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID-19."Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilator support. However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital, Delhi, as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent."The ministry stressed that all precautionary measures as per protocol including screening and quarantine of the contacts are already taken up by the Ministry of Health, Government of Delhi and the status is being monitored.Source: IANS According to the ministry, the deceased woman had a history of contact with a positive case. Her son, who had traveled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22, had returned to India on February 23 and was asymptomatic after his return.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.