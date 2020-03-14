medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Second COVID-19 Death in India Reported as 68-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi

by Iswarya on  March 14, 2020 at 12:02 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India reports its second death due to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, as a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi, who had tested positive for the virus, died at a hospital in the capital.
Second COVID-19 Death in India Reported as 68-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi
Second COVID-19 Death in India Reported as 68-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi

According to the ministry, the deceased woman had a history of contact with a positive case. Her son, who had traveled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22, had returned to India on February 23 and was asymptomatic after his return.


The Health Ministry said: "Her son developed fever and cough after one day of his return and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7, 2020. As per protocol, the family was screened, and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted in the hospital."

According to the ministry, the woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8.

The ministry added: "Her condition worsened on March 9 with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilator support. However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital, Delhi, as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent."

The ministry stressed that all precautionary measures as per protocol including screening and quarantine of the contacts are already taken up by the Ministry of Health, Government of Delhi and the status is being monitored.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Deadly China virus continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Therefore, cleanliness could be a powerful weapon to kill deadly viruses and bacteria. So, keep your house clean to prevent coronavirus.

Travel Alert: Wash Your Hands at the Airport to Get Rid of Deadly Coronavirus

Traveling amid of Coronavirus outbreak may seem scary. However, following proper hand-hygiene techniques at airports can cut down the risk of spreading deadly coronavirus. Wash your hands to have a safe and germ-free travel.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

More News on:

Death FactsBereavement

What's New on Medindia

Keto Flu: Ketogenic Diet may Trigger Flu-like Symptoms during Initial Weeks

Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Lichen Sclerosus
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive