medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Seawater Bacteria Hold Promise to Fight Skin Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 7, 2019 at 2:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bacteria from seawater can offer new hope for treating patients with melanoma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the ACS Medicinal Chemistry Letters.
Seawater Bacteria Hold Promise to Fight Skin Cancer
Seawater Bacteria Hold Promise to Fight Skin Cancer

Malignant melanoma can be a particularly dangerous form of cancer, and more therapeutic options are needed. Now, researchers report that a bacteria from seawater has inspired promising leads for an entirely new way to treat the disease.

In melanoma, cancer cells form in melanocytes, the cells that color the skin. While new cases of most types of cancer are declining, those of melanoma -- the deadliest form of skin cancer -- continue to climb, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If melanoma metastasizes, or migrates to other locations in the body, the prognosis is poor and treatment options are limited.

New chemotherapy agents were recently approved that target melanomas with so-called "BRAF" mutations, but some of these tumors are already showing resistance to these therapies. William Fenical, James J. La Clair, Leticia Costa-Lotufo and colleagues decided the best solution would be to take aim at a completely different biochemical pathway in melanoma.

In 2014, the researchers discovered that seriniquinone, a natural product isolated from a rare marine bacteria, showed potent and selective activity against melanoma cells in a test tube. Even better, it was the first small molecule ever shown to target a particular protein involved in cancer proliferation.

In their new work, the team identified the structural components of the natural product that were key to its activity, and then modified other parts of the molecule to make it more water soluble and easier to purify. Both these steps are necessary to make it more suitable as a drug. The researchers are now further refining these seriniquinone derivatives to optimize activity against melanoma.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated pigment-producing cells. A brown-black longitudinal band is a typical sign of nail cancer.

Dabrafenib and Trametinib Have Added Benefit in Melanoma

The combination of two drugs dabrafenib and trametinib showed longer survival and fewer or later recurrences in malignant melanoma.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Cancer Shigellosis Cancer and Homeopathy Ultra-Violet Radiation Cancer Facts Pityriasis rosea Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pemphigus 

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Health Disparities

Gamma Camera
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive