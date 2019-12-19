medindia

Season of Birth may be Tied to Risk of Heart Death

by Iswarya on  December 19, 2019 at 10:16 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The time of year you were born in may have a much more significant impact than many of us realize and may even influence how we die, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The BMJ.
Season of Birth may be Tied to Risk of Heart Death
Season of Birth may be Tied to Risk of Heart Death

The findings show that those born in the spring and summer had a small but significant increase in death from heart disease, compared with those born in the autumn.

Show Full Article


Reasons for these differences are not well understood, but could include seasonal fluctuations in diet, air pollution levels, and availability of sunlight before birth and in early life.

Previous studies in the northern hemisphere have consistently linked birth in the spring and summer with a higher risk of death, with the reverse pattern south of the equator. But they were not able to sufficiently control for factors such as family medical history or economic and social position.

To overcome these limitations, researchers used data for 116,911 US female registered nurses recruited to the Nurses' Health Study in 1976 to examine links between birth timing and overall death, and death from cardiovascular disease.

Participants were aged 30 to 55 years at the start of the study, and they completed a detailed health and lifestyle questionnaire every two years. Death certificates and medical records were used to identify causes of death over 38 years of follow-up (1976-2014).

More than 43,000 deaths were documented over the study period, including 8,360 cardiovascular disease deaths.

Unlike previous studies, no significant association was found between birth timing and overall death.

However, after taking account of a range of family history, economic and social factors, the researchers found that women born in the spring and summer had a slight but significant increase in cardiovascular death compared with those born in the autumn.

This is an observational study, so can't establish cause, and the researchers can't rule out the possibility that some of the results may have been due to unmeasured factors.

However, strengths include the large sample size, long follow-up, and detailed information on lifestyle, family history, social and economic factors.

As such, the researchers say their study "adds to the growing evidence suggesting that individuals born in the spring and summer have higher cardiovascular mortality than those born in autumn, but conflicts with previous findings on overall mortality."

It also supports the view that associations of fetal and early life factors with cardiovascular disease mortality "could relate to a small but real seasonal effect of fetal or early life factors in later life," they add. "Further investigations are required to confirm current findings and uncover mechanisms of seasonal birth month effect in cardiovascular mortality," they conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Cyanotic Heart Disease

Cyanotic heart disease is a group of congenital heart defects which occurs due to deoxygenated blood bypassing the lungs and entering the systemic circulation.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditisNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences

Filter Coffee can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive