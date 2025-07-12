About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Seashore or Mountain—Which Feeds the Soul More?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 12 2025 11:42 AM

Coastlines trigger stronger nostalgia than forests or cities, boosting well-being.

Seashore or Mountain—Which Feeds the Soul More?
Some places stay in our hearts long after we leave them. People in the UK and US are more nostalgic about coastal and waterside locations than forests or farmlands. These “blue spaces” may hold a special emotional power, helping us feel more connected, happier, and even healthier. What makes these places so memorable—and what does that mean for our well-being? Let’s dive into the emotional map of nostalgia(1 Trusted Source
Searching for Ithaca: The geography and psychological benefits of nostalgic places

Go to source).

Blue Spaces, Big Feelings

When it comes to memory and emotion, the sea wins over the trees. People in both countries reported the highest nostalgia for coasts, lakes, and rivers, with around one-third of participants recalling these places most fondly. These waterside spots are described as “beautiful,” “calming,” and visually striking. Their brightness, color, and openness might explain why they’re such powerful emotional anchors.


Your Mind’s Favorite Holiday Destination

Seaside places in Cornwall, Devon, Florida, and California topped the nostalgia charts. These aren’t just tourist hotspots—they're memory hotspots too. People are especially nostalgic about places tied to family holidays, childhood visits, or peaceful escapes. The coastline blends relaxation with emotional significance, making it unforgettable.


City Streets, Sentimental Beats

Not all nostalgia flows with the waves. Around 20% of memories came from urban spaces—parks, neighborhoods, or one-time visits to big cities. These places carry weight not just because we live there, but because of meaningful experiences, like a first job, a romantic walk, or a memorable celebration. Nostalgia isn’t about beauty alone—it’s about connection and emotion.


How Nostalgia Heals the Mind

Far from being a sad feeling, nostalgia is now seen as a mental health booster. Thinking about a special place makes people feel more connected to others, confident, and true to themselves. It can even help in treating loneliness or dementia. These emotional boosts show that nostalgia isn’t just a trip down memory lane—it’s a way to strengthen your present self.

Designing with Memory in Mind

By identifying places people love and feel nostalgic for, planners can preserve emotional landmarks—be it a seaside, a park, or even a busy street. These “memory-rich” places deserve attention in conservation and urban design. After all, a healthy mind might start with a walk along a favorite shoreline.

Reference:
  1. Searching for Ithaca: The geography and psychological benefits of nostalgic places - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666622725000103?via%3Dihub )


Source-University of Cambridge


