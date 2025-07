Seashore or Mountain—Which Feeds the Soul More?

Coastlines trigger stronger nostalgia than forests or cities, boosting well-being.

Searching for Ithaca: The geography and psychological benefits of nostalgic places



Seasides top the nostalgia charts — 35% of UK and 30% of US participants recall blue places most fondly.

Blue Spaces, Big Feelings

Your Mind’s Favorite Holiday Destination

City Streets, Sentimental Beats

How Nostalgia Heals the Mind

Designing with Memory in Mind

Some places stay in our hearts long after we leave them. People in the UK and US are more nostalgic aboutthan forests or farmlands. These “blue spaces” may hold a special emotional power, helping us feel. What makes these places so memorable—and what does that mean for our well-being? Let’s dive into the emotional map of nostalgia().When it comes to memory and emotion, the sea wins over the trees. People in both countries reported the highest nostalgia for coasts, lakes, and rivers, with around one-third of participants recalling these places most fondly. These waterside spots are described as “beautiful,” “calming,” and visually striking. Theirmight explain why they’re such powerful emotional anchors.Seaside places intopped the nostalgia charts. These aren’t just tourist hotspots—they're memory hotspots too. People are especially nostalgic about places tied to. The coastline blends relaxation with emotional significance, making it unforgettable.Not all nostalgia flows with the waves. Aroundof memories came from urban spaces—parks, neighborhoods, or one-time visits to big cities. These places carry weight not just because we live there, but because of meaningful experiences, like a first job, a romantic walk, or a memorable celebration. Nostalgia isn’t about beauty alone—it’s about connection and emotion.Far from being a sad feeling, nostalgia is now seen as a mental health booster. Thinking about a special place makes people feel more connected to others, confident, and true to themselves. It can even help in treating loneliness or dementia . These emotional boosts show that nostalgia isn’t just a trip down memory lane—it’s a way to strengthen your present self.By identifying places people love and feel nostalgic for, planners can preserve emotional landmarks—be it a seaside, a park, or even a busy street. These “memory-rich” places deserve attention in conservation and urban design. After all, a healthy mind might start with a walk along a favorite shoreline.Source-University of Cambridge