Seafood Without the Sea: A Flavorful Green Replacement!

Scientists develop plant-based calamari that looks and feels like the real thing—without harming marine life or the planet.

Research update: Plant-based calamari that rivals real seafood in texture



Did You Know?

One bite at a time, plant-based seafood is helping save our oceans. #calamari #3dprinting #sustainableeating #seafood #medindia’

What’s in This New Calamari?

Why It Matters: Saving the Ocean?

Sustainably sourced

Free from ocean pollutants

Low in environmental impact

Totally animal-free

“Save the Ocean, Savor the Flavor!”

