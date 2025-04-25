Seafood Without the Sea: A Flavorful Green Replacement!

Scientists develop plant-based calamari that looks and feels like the real thing—without harming marine life or the planet.
Imagine this: Golden, crispy rings of calamari sizzling on your plate! You experience the savory, tender texture and satisfying flavor of calamari that leaves you craving more and more! What if this mouthwatering calamari has a vegan alternative with the same flavor and taste?! Sounds good, right? Scientists have created a plant-based calamari that looks, feels, and tastes like real squid, and it could be one of the most exciting breakthroughs in sustainable food this year (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
What’s in This New Calamari?Why opt for rubbery soy when you have a better alternative? This new calamari is made from nutrient-dense microalgae and mung bean protein (a go-to plant alternative). But here’s the real twist: to replicate the iconic ring shape and that perfect chew, researchers used extrusion cooking and 3D food printing!
The best part? It’s scalable. Soon, these plant-based rings could be popping up in restaurants, grocery stores, and even in your favorite takeout menu!
Why It Matters: Saving the Ocean?The current state of our ocean exists in a dangerous condition. The overfishing activities have severely reduced many squid populations to critical survival levels. Furthermore, the issue is made even worse by habitat destruction, rising plastic and mercury pollution that impact seafood!
The plant-based calamari offers alternative possibilities to the traditional seafood industry by being,
- Sustainably sourced
- Free from ocean pollutants
- Low in environmental impact
- Totally animal-free
