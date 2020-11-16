by Angela Mohan on  November 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM Heart Disease News
Screening Questionnaire can Find Risky People For Heart Disease
New screening questionnaire helps identify individuals at the highest risk for coronary artery disease, according to research presented at the virtual meeting of the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2020.

Early detection of coronary artery disease is possible by imaging blood vessels using coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) imaging; however, it can be expensive and requires specialized equipment.

"The buildup of plaque does not cause symptoms in the early phases of atherosclerosis yet may lead to reduced blood flow to the heart and result in a heart attack," said Göran Bergström, M.D., Ph.D., professor and lead physician at Sahlgrenska Academy, Gothenburg University, Gothenburg, Sweden and lead author of this study.


"We investigated whether a personalized screening strategy using data easily measured at home could predict which patients are at high risk of developing heart disease."

The Swedish CArdioPulmonary BioImage Study (SCAPIS) included more than 30,000 men and women, aged 50-64 years, with no history of prior heart attack or cardiac intervention. Patients were asked questions on their gender, age, smoking, body measurements, cholesterol medication and blood pressure to predict their risk of coronary artery disease.

CCTA images were used to identify patients' arteries for the presence of plaque. More than 25,000 individuals from the original sample were successfully imaged.

The results found that silent coronary artery disease was common, with 42% of participants having plaque in their coronary arteries. A higher prevalence of atherosclerosis was observed in men and in older individuals.

Screening questions successfully predicted which individuals had severe atherosclerosis and were at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

"We were surprised that atherosclerosis was so widespread and that we could rather easily predict it with simple questions," Bergstrom said.

"Our study lays the foundation for development of a home-based screening strategy to help combat cardiovascular disease. We can find people at high risk of having silent coronary artery disease using a simple screening questionnaire followed by a clinical visit to a health-care facility to define the risk further using CCTA imaging."



Source: Medindia

