Screening Alert for Sleep Apnea can Help Epilepsy Patients Avoid Seizures

by Rishika Gupta on  September 27, 2018 at 6:27 PM Research News
By placing Screening Alert for Sleep Apnea in Electronic health record (EHR) , the Rutgers researchers were able to prevent the initiation of seizures in patients who are already suffering from seizures. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Neurology Clinical Practice.
Although the detection and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can improve seizure control in some patients with epilepsy, providers have not regularly assessed patients for those risk factors. The researchers developed an electronic health record alert for neurologists to evaluate a patient's need for a sleep study.

This study can determine the necessity for treatment, which can result in improved seizure control, reduction in antiepileptic medications and reduce the risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

OSA occurs when breathing is interrupted during sleep. The Epilepsy Foundation estimates that approximately 40 percent of people living with epilepsy have a higher prevalence of OSA that contributes to poor seizure control.

"Sleep disorders are common among people living with epilepsy and are under-diagnosed," said lead author Martha A. Mulvey, a nurse practitioner at University Hospital's department of neurosciences. "Sleep and epilepsy have a complex reciprocal relationship. Seizures can often be triggered by low oxygen levels that occur during OSA. Sleep deprivation and the interruption of sleep can, therefore, increase seizure frequency."

The researchers developed an assessment for identifying OSA consisting of 12 recognized risk factors, which are embedded in the electronic health record. If a patient has at least two risk factors, they are referred for a sleep study. The risk factors include: body mass index greater than 30 kg/m2; snoring; choking or gasping in sleep; unexplained nighttime awakenings; morning headaches; dry mouth, sore throat or chest tightness upon awakening; undue nighttime urination; decreased memory and concentration; neck circumference greater than 17 inches; excessive daytime sleepiness; undersized or backward displacement of the jaw; and an assessment of the distance from the tongue base to the roof of the mouth.

"It was found that placing this mandatory alert for providers to screen for OSA in the EHR markedly increased the detection of at-risk epilepsy patients who should be referred for a sleep study," said co-author Xue Ming, professor of neurology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "Such screening can lead to early detection and treatment, which will improve the quality of life of patients with epilepsy and OSA."

In cases that were reviewed prior to the alert being placed in the electronic health record, only 7 percent with epilepsy were referred for sleep studies. Of those who were referred, 56 percent were diagnosed with sleep apnea. Of the 405 patients who were screened for OSA after the alert was placed in the electronic health record, 33 percent had at least two risk factors and were referred for a sleep study. Of the 82 patients who completed a sleep study, 87 percent showed at least mild sleep apnea.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Sleep Apnea, Congenital Heart Disease May Up Death Risk in Hospitalized Infants

Sleep Apnea, Congenital Heart Disease May Up Death Risk in Hospitalized Infants

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and congenital heart disease may increase death risk in hospitalized infants, reveals a new study.

New Guideline on Weight Management in Treating Sleep Apnea Patients Published

New Guideline on Weight Management in Treating Sleep Apnea Patients Published

Overweight or obese patients with obstructive sleep apnea who are encouraged to participate in a comprehensive weight-loss program will most likely be grateful to their health care provider for discussing the issue and recommending effective ...

Sleep Apnea Treatment Can Improve Neurological, Functional Recovery in Stroke Patients

Sleep Apnea Treatment Can Improve Neurological, Functional Recovery in Stroke Patients

Good news for stroke patients: Treating sleep apnea can significantly improve speech impairment, neurological symptoms, walking and other physical functioning in stroke patients.

Sleep Apnea More Common, Undiagnosed in African-American Community

Sleep Apnea More Common, Undiagnosed in African-American Community

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder found to be more common and undiagnosed in the African-American community.

