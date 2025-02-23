Screen Time Surge: Link to Bipolar and Manic Symptoms in Preteens

Social media and gaming addiction in preteens can impact mental health, leading to anxiety and isolation.

Teen Mental Health and Screen Time: New Insights



Heavy engagement with social media, video games, texting, and videos in 10- to 11-year-olds is linked to a higher risk of symptoms like inflated self-esteem, reduced sleep need, distractibility, rapid speech, racing thoughts, and impulsivity—traits associated with manic episodes in bipolar-spectrum disorders. ( )“Adolescence is a particularly vulnerable time for the development of bipolar-spectrum disorders,” said first author, Jason Nagata, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. “Given that earlier onset of symptoms is linked with more severe and chronic outcomes, it’s important to understand what might contribute to the onset or worsening of manic symptoms in teenagers.”Symptoms of social media and video game addiction, characterized by the inability to stop despite trying, withdrawal, tolerance, conflict, and relapse, may play a role. “Screen addictions and irregular sleep patterns may exacerbate manic symptoms in susceptible teens,” said Nagata.The study adds to the wealth of knowledge on the associations between screen use and poor mental health in adolescents. The study uses data from the nationwide Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the United States.“This study underscores the importance of cultivating healthy screen use habits early,” says co-author Kyle Ganson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. “Future research can help us better understand the behaviors and brain mechanisms linking screen use with manic symptoms to help inform prevention and intervention efforts.”The study collected data from 9,243 early adolescents aged 10-11 years. Study participants provided information about their typical screen habits, as well as whether they had experienced manic or hypomanic symptoms.“Although screen time can have important benefits such as education and increased socialization, parents should be aware of the potential risks, especially to mental health,” said Nagata. “Families can develop a media plan which could include screen-free times before bedtime.”Source-Eurekalert