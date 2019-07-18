medindia

Scientists Study If Diabetes Drug Could Help Stress-driven Alcohol Use

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 18, 2019 at 1:16 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study investigates whether a medication used to regulate blood sugar can alter motivation to use alcohol by targeting the brain's stress response system.
Scientists Study If Diabetes Drug Could Help Stress-driven Alcohol Use
Scientists Study If Diabetes Drug Could Help Stress-driven Alcohol Use

"Many people don't realize just how stressed and anxious they are, or that their alcohol use could be directly related to those conditions," said Jin Yoon, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

Show Full Article


Researchers are looking to target the root causes of alcohol use, in this case related to stress and anxiety that might lead to drinking.

"Most of the approved medications for alcohol use work in one of three ways: blocking the rewarding effects of alcohol in the brain, altering the way it is broken down when consumed, or alleviating withdrawal symptoms," said Yoon, the principal investigator of the pilot study. "However, we know that elevated levels of stress and anxiety and alcohol use are related. We want to identify medicine that more directly and proactively targets stress-related processes, rather than the brain's reward center and dopamine pathways, to provide more effective treatment."

The medication being studied is pioglitazone, a drug commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes that works by restoring the body's proper response to insulin. The study will assess whether it can also target the body's reaction to stress in the brain's peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors, which are proteins that exhibit both anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective responses.

"Pioglitazone may reduce alcohol use by altering some of the motivational factors driven by stress and anxiety that can make drinking rewarding," said Yoon. "We hope that the medicine reacts to inflammatory systems that can be set off when exposed to both chronic stress and consistent alcohol use. Regular alcohol use, along with drug use, can actually alter the body's stress response system and cause inflammation, prompting users to crave more of those substances. We hope this medication helps to right that cycle by reducing overall stress levels, as well as reducing the response to stimuli that evoke stress and/or anxiety."

The drug has been found to be successful at reducing alcohol consumption in animal studies, and a UTHealth study found that it can help treat cocaine addiction in people.

Participants are being recruited in the Houston area for this study through August. To qualify, you must be between the ages of 21 and 40, have no current medical conditions, have a history of stress and/or anxiety, and drink alcohol.

The study takes four weeks to complete, and requires a baseline screening, a daily commitment to take the medication, four weekly check-ins, and two stress assessments. The stress tests include the cold pressor test, where the participant will submerge their dominant hand into an ice bath for two minutes while researchers assess their cortisol levels, blood pressure, and overall stress response. Alcohol craving will be assessed using a questionnaire. Participants will be compensated for their participation and travel.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

Hangover

The downside of a fun night with alcohol, is a hangover, which is a result of dehydration that the alcohol produces. It can be overcome with these handy tips.

Korsakoff Syndrome

Korsakoff Syndrome is a memory disorder caused due to alcohol abuse and thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency. Memory loss and confabulation are the main symptoms.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Alcoholic Liver Disease Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Alcoholism Cannabis 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment Option Identified for Serious Heart Condition

Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019

Human Pancreas-on-a-Chip: A Novel Innovation for Studying Diseases

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive