Scientists Make a Step Forward in Building Mini-kidneys

Scientists were able to develop molecules that encourage the cells to form organoids resembling uretic buds--the branching tubes that eventually give rise to the collecting duct system.They succeeded in finding a different cocktail to induce human stem cells to develop into ureteric bud organoids. An additional molecular cocktail pushed ureteric bud organoids--grown from either mouse UPCs or human stem cells--to reliably develop into even more mature and complex collecting duct organoids.The human and mouse ureteric bud organoids can also be genetically engineered to harbor mutations that cause disease in patients, providing better models for understanding kidney problems, as well as for screening potential therapeutic drugs.In addition to serving as models of disease, ureteric bud organoids could also prove to be an essential ingredient in the recipe for a synthetic kidney. To explore this possibility, the scientists combined mouse ureteric bud organoids with a second population of mouse cells: the progenitor cells that form nephrons, which are the filtering units of the kidney.The team observed the growth of an extensive network of branching tubes reminiscent of a collecting duct system, fused with rudimentary nephrons."Our engineered mouse kidney established a connection between nephron and collecting duct--an essential milestone towards building a functional organ in the future," said Li.Source: Medindia