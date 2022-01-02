About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Scientists Identify Molecular Traps to Target Coronavirus

by Angela Mohan on February 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Scientists Identify Molecular Traps to Target Coronavirus

Novel nanoparticles serve as "molecular traps" to target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that spreads COVID-19.

The traps bind to SARS-CoV-2 and prevent it from attacking macrophages — white blood cells surrounding and killing microorganisms.

Advertisement


"These nanoparticles can help maintain white blood cells' regular function to combat virus infection," said Changcheng Zhou, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UCR School of Medicine, who co-led the research with Tzung K. Hsiai, a professor of medicine and bioengineering at UCLA.

Zhou explained that macrophages serve as frontline immune cells in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection by recognizing and swallowing up viruses. These cells also produce cytokines, which is an important part of the body's immune response but can become out of control.
Advertisement

The virus-induced cytokine storm — the flooding by the immune system of the bloodstream with inflammatory proteins called cytokines — that follows an infection can kill tissue and damage organs.

Zhou said inflamed macrophages could infiltrate different tissues to cause adverse effects associated with COVID-19, such as myocarditis or heart inflammation.

"Our findings can potentially be used to treat COVID-19-associated diseases, including heart disease," he said.

"In addition to lung inflammation or injury, approximately 15% of COVID-19 patients with pre-existing conditions may develop acute cardiac arrhythmia and myocarditis, and macrophages may play an important role in this process."

Mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2-mediated macrophage dysfunctions are not entirely known to scientists. According to Zhou, this is because many immune cells, including macrophages, have low expression levels of human ACE2, or hACE2, the receptor for SARS-CoV-2.

"Previous studies in this line of work have mainly focused on hACE2-dependent mechanisms," he said. "Our results, on the other hand, suggest that SARS-CoV-2 can hijack macrophages and induce inflammatory responses even without hACE2."

Zhou and his team explored neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 with liposome particles as an innovative therapeutic strategy for treating COVID-19-associated diseases. The team used nanoparticles to engineer "Liposome-hACE2" as a decoy.

"The SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to hACE2 on the surface of the liposomes instead of immune cells, preventing it from leading to macrophage-mediated inflammation," Zhou said.

"It is also possible that Liposome-hACE2, with or without SARS-CoV-2 binding, can be internalized by macrophages, which can inhibit SARS-CoV-2 viral particle replication. This contributes to decreased inflammatory responses."

The analyses were done on macrophages in humans and mice. In murine tissue, the researchers found that the molecular traps inhibited SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-induced macrophage infiltration in the lung and heart, suppressing lung and cardiac inflammation.

Spike protein stimulated inflammation by activating a signalling pathway called NF-κB.

"The nanoparticles we developed are very efficient against virus-induced inflammation," Zhou said.

"Deletion of IκB kinase β, a key regulator for NF-κB signalling, can abolish Spike protein-induced macrophage inflammatory responses. IκB kinase β is, therefore, essential for virus-induced macrophage inflammation. It could be an important target to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

The research was funded by the American Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Covid-19 can Cause Microscopic Damage to Lungs
Personalized Dosing Leads to Safer Stem Cell Transplants >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Lab-in-a-backpack Method Detects SARS-CoV-2 Effectively
Lab-in-a-backpack Method Detects SARS-CoV-2 Effectively
New compact, inexpensive kit is as effective as routine commercially available COVID-19 tests at ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is c...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)