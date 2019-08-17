Scientists Identify Lupus Antibody Target

A specific target of antibodies that are implicated in the neuropsychiatric symptoms of lupus has been discovered by scientists. The findings of the study are published in JNeurosci.

Through DNA and protein tests, the research team discovered that the antibodies targeted the transport section of the RNA and directly competed with the transport protein that normally binds to that region. This type of competition hinders cellular signaling and may lead to seizures and cognitive impairments, two symptoms of neuropsychiatric lupus.



Source: Eurekalert

Brain cytoplasmic RNAs are pieces of genetic code that neurons use to regulate how proteins are made. They contain sections that code for where the proteins should be transported in the neuron -- the synapse. In lupus, this type of RNA is thought to be the target of an autoimmune response gone awry, but the specific mechanism is unknown.