by Angela Mohan on  May 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Scientists Identify Cheap, Reliable, Quick COVID-19 Test
New COVID-19 test can provide results in 30min, as per findings published in the journal Nature Communications.

The parts of the device can be 3D-printed, and the test can find even one viral particle per 1-microliter drop of fluid.

"We developed a rapid, highly sensitive and accurate assay, and a portable, battery-powered device for COVID-19 testing that can be used anywhere at any time," said University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign chemical and biomolecular engineering professor Huimin Zhao, who led the research.


The handheld device is can cost less than $78 and the reagents and other materials needed for testing would amount to $6-$7 per test, the researchers found.

New device can be operated by anyone with minimal training who is careful when loading samples, Zhao said.

Artificial restriction enzymes identify and cut specific genes in a genome. In the new device, these enzymes carry DNA guides that tag the viral genes of interest.

The enzyme cleaves the genes, which have been tagged with a dye that fluoresces only after the genes are cut. The resulting fluorescence signals that those genes are present - a positive test result.

Scalable and Portable Testing(SPOT) prevents the complicated process of heating and cooling each sample to get results, as many current testing protocols require.

It can detect multiple genes per sample, making it more reliable. It utilizes saliva, which is easier to collect and less invasive than a nasal swab.

The research team tested SPOT using 104 clinical saliva samples. They found that it accurately identified 28 out of 30 SARS-CoV-2-positive samples and 73 of 74 SARS-CoV-2-negative samples.

"Based on the data reported in the literature, the accuracy of our test is comparable to or better than other SARS-CoV-2 tests," Zhao said.

SPOT accurately identified samples containing the new coronavirus, whether or not other viruses were present in the sample.

"We are interested in exploring this technology for detection of other diseases as well," Zhao said. "One key advantage to this technology is its multiplexing capability, so in principle, we can detect many viruses simultaneously using the same device."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Update In India: 4,329 Die in a Day
With 4,329 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded highest fatalities from COVID-19 infection, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake