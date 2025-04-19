Scientists Grow Mighty Miniature Livers

Liver disease affects vital functions like detoxification, metabolism, and digestion. Early care is key.



Oncostatin M: A Novel Key to Unlocking Organoid Development

While organoids are designed to mimic human organs, the liver’s complex functions and high energy demands have made it difficult to create long-lasting, fully functional liver organoids, notes Sato. In lab conditions, liver cells (hepatocytes) tend to shift into bile duct-like cells (cholangiocytes) over time, with true hepatocyte activity lasting only 1–2 weeks. ( ) However, researchers at Keio University, led by Ryo Igarashi and Mayumi Oda, developedBy treating them with oncostatin M, an inflammation-related protein, they achieved a million-fold cell expansion—far exceeding previous efforts. These organoids grew steadily for three months and survived up to six months without losing their ability to function and differentiate.The researchers also developed a new method for inducing differentiation using hormones that regulate hepatocyte functions. After the cells differentiated through this method, the organoids began to show all major functions of the liver, producing compounds including glucose, urea, bile acid, cholesterol and triglycerol. The secretion of some compounds like albumin – a protein in the bloodstream for maintaining osmotic balance – exceeded previous studies, reaching levels comparable to hepatocytes in the human body. In addition, they formed networks of small canals that allowed bile acid to pass.Discovering the role of oncostatin M in organoid development was a key breakthrough, says Sato. “We only know a few molecules that unlock a stem cell’s potential to grow into organoids and proliferate,” he says. “This one is brand-new and opens up opportunities for developing new types of organoids that researchers have struggled to create.”When the team injected the human hepatocyte organoids into mice with compromised immune systems and dysfunctional livers, the cells eventually replaced the mice’s own liver cells and restored liver function.This has long-term implications on liver regeneration. Though the liver is one of the most sought-after organs for transplants, they are limited in availability as they degrade quickly after harvesting and must be transplanted within a short time frame. While there are initiatives to extract and freeze hepatocytes for later transplantation, the method has had limited success.Sato believes that turning frozen cells into organoids may revitalize their proliferation ability, which would make them better material for regeneration therapies. "But to regenerate a human liver, organoid growth has to scale up to thousands of millions, because the human body is larger,” he says. “If realized, this approach could be a game-changer for patients awaiting transplantation."In the more immediate future, the study helps streamline drug development for liver disease by cutting toxicity testing costs. Due to significant species differences in the liver, the standard pharmaceutical practice is to use human hepatocytes harvested directly from donors. Though they lose their functions within days, these hepatocytes cost 100-300 thousand Japanese yen (670-2000 USD) per vial. In addition, there is high variability in a batch’s ability to survive and function. Meanwhile, hepatocyte organoids serve as more consistent research material.In the study, they generated their own lipids, which disappeared after being treated with drugs for MASLD. The approach better resembles conditions like MASLD compared to studies that artificially inject lipids. Furthermore, the team succeeded in editing genes to replicate ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, a genetic disorder disrupting the urea cycle. This achievement advances methods for modeling genetic liver diseases.Sato says that work on proliferating organoids by a greater order of magnitude, as well as including other types of liver cells in the organoids, are crucial next steps for bolstering the effectiveness of organoids in medical research.Source-Eurekalert