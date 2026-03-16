Scientists Find 7 Unique Types of Psychiatric Tension

Scientists identify seven unique types of hyperarousal (tension) that influence mental health disorders like ADHD, depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Researchers discover seven different types of tension



Go to source Trusted Source

How Does Hyperarousal Affect Insomnia, ADHD, and Anxiety?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Researchers discover seven different types of tension



Go to source Trusted Source

What Are the Seven Different Types of Hyperarousal?

Anxious Hyperarousal : Characterized by psychological symptoms of worry, racing thoughts, and mental unease.

: Characterized by psychological symptoms of worry, racing thoughts, and mental unease. Somatic Hyperarousal : Relates to physical sensations of tension in the body, such as muscle tightness or restlessness.

: Relates to physical sensations of tension in the body, such as muscle tightness or restlessness. Sensitive Hyperarousal : Involves heightened reactivity or sensitivity to external stimuli like light, noise, or touch.

: Involves heightened reactivity or sensitivity to external stimuli like light, noise, or touch. Sleep-Related Hyperarousal : Inability to relax or stay asleep because the brain remains in a high-alert state.

: Inability to relax or stay asleep because the brain remains in a high-alert state. Irritable Hyperarousal : Manifests as feelings of frustration, low patience, or emotional agitation.

: Manifests as feelings of frustration, low patience, or emotional agitation. Vigilant Hyperarousal : A state of being hyper-aware of potential threats in the environment.

: A state of being hyper-aware of potential threats in the environment. Sudomotor Hyperarousal: Relates to autonomic nervous system responses, specifically physical signs like excessive sweating or temperature fluctuations.

Healthcare Professionals are Adopting New Diagnostic Tools for Hyperarousal

Researchers discover seven different types of tension - (https://nin.nl/news/researchers-discover-seven-different-types-of-tension/) Hyperarousal transdiagnostically dissected: different dimensions characterize mood, anxiety, insomnia, posttraumatic stress and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(26)00057-X/fulltext)

is a critical factor in mental health, influencing the severity of. However, scientific definitions of psychological tension often vary.To standardize this, researchers at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience identified, paving the way for more precise diagnostic tools and targeted treatments.(“Within sleep research, we already know a great deal about the role of hyperarousal in insomnia,” says first author Tom Bresser. “But hyperarousal also plays a major role in many other mental disorders.”Bresser and his colleagues therefore wondered whether all these forms of hyperarousal are actually the same, or whether different types of hyperarousal exist. “,” he explains.To gain more insight into this question, the researchers combined a large number of questionnaires for different mental disorders into one comprehensive survey. Nearly five hundred participants from sleepregister.nl completed all the questions.The study revealed seven different types of hyperarousal. Almost every type of hyperarousal occurred across multiple disorders. However, the relative severity of each type of hyperarousal differed among people with insomnia, depression, anxiety, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress, and ADHD.(. “Instead of having to search for the right combination of questionnaires, researchers can now use this tool to map hyperarousal much more easily and comprehensively,” says Bresser.The sleep lab is already using the questionnaire in several of its own studies on insomnia and anxiety.In addition, Bresser is investigating which brain mechanisms are involved in the different types of hyperarousal. “We hope to better understand which brain regions are involved in which type of hyperarousal.” In this way,The seven distinct types (dimensions) of hyperarousal are:Bresser hopes that the questionnaire will also be used in clinical practice in the future. “Often someone comes to a psychologist with disorder A, but it turns out they also have a predisposition for disorder B or C,” he explains..” This could help psychologists provide more targeted treatment. Instead of addressing only one problem, a treatment plan could focus simultaneously on the types of hyperarousal that are most important for the individual patient.,” Bresser concludes.Source-Eurekalert