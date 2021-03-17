Scientists Find 55 Unknown Chemicals in Pregnant Women

she said.The team used high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) to identify man-made chemicals in people. The chemicals found are present in many different types of products. Findings showed that out of the 109 chemicals:- 40 chemicals are used as plasticizers,- 25 in consumer products,- 28 in cosmetics,- 29 as pharmaceuticals,- 3 as flame retardants,- 23 as pesticides and- 7 are PFAS compounds used in carpeting, upholstery, etc.The researchers also state that 55 of the 109 chemicals do not appear to have been previously reported in people.- 1 is used as a pesticide- 2 are PFASs used in manufacturing non-stick cookware and waterproof fabrics- 10 are used as plasticizers in food packaging, paper plates, small appliances- 2 are used in cosmetics- 4 are high production volume (HPV) chemicals- 37 have little to no information about their sources or usesThe scientists explain that although these chemicals can be somewhat identified via chemical libraries, they need to be compared with pure chemicals from manufacturers known as analytical standards to confirm. The issue is that manufacturers don't always make these available.Dimitri Panagopoulos Abrahamsson, co-lead author, said,For instance, Solvay, a chemical manufacturer, recently stopped giving access to a chemical standard for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFAS) compounds being used as a replacement for phased-out PFAS compounds. The researchers had been using this standard to analyze the toxicity and presence of the replacement PFAS.Woodruff said.Source: Medindia