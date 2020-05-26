by Colleen Fleiss on  May 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Scientists Develop New Double-contrast Technique That Picks Up Small Tumors on MRI
A significant advance in using magnetic resonance imaging to pick out even very small tumors from normal tissue has been developed by University of California researchers. The work is published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Chemical probes that produce a signal on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can be used to target and image tumors. The new research is based on a phenomenon called magnetic resonance tuning that occurs between two nanoscale magnetic elements. One acts to enhance the signal, and the other quenches it. Previous studies have shown that quenching depends on the distance between the magnetic elements. This opens new possibilities for non-invasive and sensitive investigation of a variety of biological processes by MRI.

The UC Davis team created a probe that generates two magnetic resonance signals that suppress each other until they reach the target, at which point they both increase contrast between the tumor and surrounding tissue. They call this two-way magnetic resonance tuning (TMRET). "It's a significant advance," said senior author Yuanpei Li, Associate Professor of biochemistry and molecular medicine at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Comprehensive Cancer Center. "This could help detect very small early-stage tumors."


Two magnetic components

The probe developed by the UC Davis team contains two components: nanoparticles of superparamagnetic iron oxide (SPIO), and pheophorbide a-paramagnetic manganese (P-Mn), packaged together in a lipid envelope. SPIO and P-Mn both give strong, separate signals on MRI, but as long as they are physically close together those signals tend to cancel each other out, or quench. When the particles enter tumor tissue, the fatty envelope breaks down, SPIO and P-Mn separate, and both signals appear.

Li's laboratory focuses on the chemistry of MRI probes and developed a method to process the data and reconstruct images, which they call double-contrast enhanced subtraction imaging or DESI. But for expertise in the physical mechanisms, they reached out to Professors Kai Liu and Nicholas Curro at the UC Davis Department of Physics (Liu is now at Georgetown University). The physicists helped elucidate the mechanism of the TMRET method and refine the technique.

The researchers tested the method in cultures of brain and prostate cancer cells and in mice. For most MRI probes, the signal from the tumor is up to twice as strong as from normal tissue - a "tumor to normal ratio" of 2 or less. Using the new dual-contrast nanoprobe, Li and colleagues could get a tumor-to-normal ratio as high as 10.

Li said the team is interested in translating the research into clinical use, although that will require extensive work including toxicology testing and scaling up production before they could apply for investigational new drug approval.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging
READ MORE
Visualize Gene Expression in Cells With Magnetic Resonance Imaging
A simple way to visualize gene expression in cells deep inside the body using a common imaging technology has been developed by scientists.
READ MORE
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging Breakthrough Could Improve Parkinson's Treatment
Functional magnetic resonance imaging was used to reveal areas where Parkinson's disease and related conditions cause progressive decline in brain activity.
READ MORE
Vibration Technology Offers Alternative to Magnetic Resonance Imaging
One of the biggest problems in back pain today is over utilization of magnetic resonance image (MRI scans) in patients that do not need them.
READ MORE
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Magnetic Resonance ImagingHearing LossFunctional Magnetic Resonance Imaging