Scientists Create Plastic Neurons That Replicate Advanced Brain Functions

A breakthrough artificial neuron, simple yet biologically relevant, enables direct integration with tissue and soft robots.
Linköping University scientists have created artificial neurons from conductive plastics that mimic advanced brain functions, marking a breakthrough in neuromorphic engineering (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Single organic electrochemical neuron capable of anticoincidence detection
Go to source). Their findings, reported in Science Advances, could accelerate the development of next-generation prosthetics, medical implants, and soft robotics.
‘Bridging the gap between tech and the human body! Researchers have created an artificial plastic neuron that mimics brain-like functions with a single transistor. This breakthrough in #neuromorphic engineering could lead to devices that speak the same "language" as our nerve cells. #NeuromorphicComputing #Bioelectronics #BrainResearch ’
How Organic Electronics Are Bridging the Gap Between Technology and the BodyFor decades, researchers have sought to replicate how biological nerve cells process information. Conventional silicon electronics, however, struggle to interact with the body’s ion-driven communication system.
To bridge this gap, Professor Simone Fabiano and his team at LiU’s Laboratory of Organic Electronics turned to conjugated polymers—flexible materials capable of transporting both ions and electrons.
Using these polymers, the researchers built artificial neurons that can perform anticoincidence detection—a computation strategy where a neuron activates only when one signal is present and another is absent. This form of processing is vital for tasks such as tactile sensing, offering potential applications in prosthetic touch and robotic sensitivity.
“Organic electronics are not just softer alternatives to silicon,” said Fabiano. “They can enable entirely new modes of neural computing that connect biology with machines.”
A Minimalist Design That Mimics Natural Nerve CellsThe team has also made strides in simplifying the neuron’s design. While earlier models reproduced many biological properties, they required complex assemblies of components.
“This is one of the simplest and most biologically relevant artificial neurons to date,” Fabiano noted. “It brings us closer to integrating synthetic neurons directly with living tissue or soft robotic systems.”
References:
- Single organic electrochemical neuron capable of anticoincidence detection - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adv3194)
Source-Medindia