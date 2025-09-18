Scientists Create Plastic Neurons That Replicate Advanced Brain Functions

A breakthrough artificial neuron, simple yet biologically relevant, enables direct integration with tissue and soft robots.

How Organic Electronics Are Bridging the Gap Between Technology and the Body

A Minimalist Design That Mimics Natural Nerve Cells

Linköping University).Their findings, reported incould accelerate the development of next-generation prosthetics, medical implants, and soft robotics.For decades, researchers have sought to replicate how biological nerve cells process information. Conventional silicon electronics, however, struggle to interact with the body’s ion-driven communication system.To bridge this gap, Professor Simone Fabiano and his team at LiU’s Laboratory of Organic Electronics turned to conjugated polymers—flexible materials capable of transporting both ions and electrons.Using these polymers, the researchersThis form of processing is vital for tasks such as tactile sensing, offering potential applications in prosthetic touch and robotic sensitivity.“Organic electronics are not just softer alternatives to silicon,” said Fabiano. “They can enable entirely new modes of neural computing that connect biology with machines.”The team has also made strides in simplifying the neuron’s design. While earlier models reproduced many biological properties, they required complex assemblies of components.In a study published inthe researchers report that they have now condensed the architecture to a single organic electrochemical transistor. Despite its minimal design, the neuron replicates 17 of the 22 fundamental behaviors of natural nerve cells and is similar in size to its biological counterpart.“This is one of the simplest and most biologically relevant artificial neurons to date,” Fabiano noted. “It brings us closer to integrating synthetic neurons directly with living tissue or soft robotic systems.”The research was supported by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the European Research Council, the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research, and Sweden’s national research initiative on advanced functional materials.Source-Medindia