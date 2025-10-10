Scientists Call for International Coccolithophore Day on October 10

Scientists propose October 10 as International Coccolithophore Day to honor the ocean’s microscopic climate regulators.

is widely known as, but scientists are now proposing that the same date also be recognized asThesemay be tiny, but they play aand, quietly shaping the planet’s health from beneath the waves ().are the most productive calcifying organisms on the planet, covering themselves with a calcium carbonate shell called a coccosphere. These single-celled, chlorophyll-containing organisms drift in the sunlit surface waters, adorned with calcium carbonate plates called coccoliths.They resemble tiny discs and are smaller than a dust particle. Despite being tiny water creatures, they significantly affect the climate! These microscopic marine life produce oxygen and extract carbon from saltwater. Furthermore, their calcite plates sink, forming limestone and chalk that play a significant role in Earth's climatic history!In order to raise awareness of the vital role that they play in maintaining the ocean ecosystems that support all life, creating oxygen, and controlling the planet's carbon balance, scientists from five European research institutes today announced a campaign to designateThe campaign is led by the(Zagreb, Croatia),(Edinburgh, UK),(Bergen, Norway),(MARE),(Portugal), and(INA).says Dr Sarah Cryer from the CHALKY project and OceanCANDY team.says Dr Jelena Godrijan, a leading coccolithophore researcher at the Ruđer Bošković Institute.Coccolithophores are among the planet’s most powerful carbon processors. Each year, they produce more than, removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and helping to store carbon in deep-sea sediments. They also produce oxygen, support marine food webs, and influence global climate by helping to regulate our planet's greenhouse effect.Coccolithophores thrive and often dominate vast areas of the ocean. But climate change is altering water temperature, pH chemistry, and nutrient flows, threatening their survival and the ecosystems they support.The movement to declare October 10 asis more than a celebration; it’s aBy shining a light on the remarkable yet often ignored role of these microscopic organisms, scientists aim toabout their importance in sustaining Earth’s climatic balance.Source-HERIOT WATT UNIVERSITY