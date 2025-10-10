Scientists Call for International Coccolithophore Day on October 10

Scientists propose October 10 as International Coccolithophore Day to honor the ocean’s microscopic climate regulators.
October 10 is widely known as World Mental Health Day, but scientists are now proposing that the same date also be recognized as International Coccolithophore Day! These microscopic plankton may be tiny, but they play a massive role in regulating Earth’s climate and sustaining ocean ecosystems, quietly shaping the planet’s health from beneath the waves (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Tiny architects, Titanic climate impact: scientists call for international coccolithophore day
Go to source).
What are Coccolithophores?Coccolithophores are the most productive calcifying organisms on the planet, covering themselves with a calcium carbonate shell called a coccosphere. These single-celled, chlorophyll-containing organisms drift in the sunlit surface waters, adorned with calcium carbonate plates called coccoliths.
How Do Coccolithophores Shape Earth’s Climate from Beneath the Waves?They resemble tiny discs and are smaller than a dust particle. Despite being tiny water creatures, they significantly affect the climate! These microscopic marine life produce oxygen and extract carbon from saltwater. Furthermore, their calcite plates sink, forming limestone and chalk that play a significant role in Earth's climatic history!
Why Coccolithophore Day Matters?In order to raise awareness of the vital role that they play in maintaining the ocean ecosystems that support all life, creating oxygen, and controlling the planet's carbon balance, scientists from five European research institutes today announced a campaign to designate October 10th as International Coccolithophore Day.
The campaign is led by the Ruđer Bošković Institute (Zagreb, Croatia), The Lyell Centre at Heriot-Watt University (Edinburgh, UK), NORCE Norwegian Research Centre (Bergen, Norway), Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre (MARE), University of Lisbon (Portugal), and the International Nannoplankton Association (INA).
“This could contribute to changing the way we see the ocean. We most often talk about whales, coral reefs, and ice caps, but coccolithophores are a vital part of the planet’s climate system. They remind us that the smallest organisms can have the biggest impact, and that microscopic life plays a crucial role in shaping our planet’s future,’’ says Dr Sarah Cryer from the CHALKY project and OceanCANDY team.
“They are the ocean’s invisible architects, crafting the tiny plates that become vast archives of Earth’s climate,” says Dr Jelena Godrijan, a leading coccolithophore researcher at the Ruđer Bošković Institute. “By studying their past and current responses to changes in the ocean, we can better understand how marine ecosystems function and explore how natural processes might help us tackle climate change.''
Coccolithophores are among the planet’s most powerful carbon processors. Each year, they produce more than 1.5 billion tonnes of calcium carbonate, removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and helping to store carbon in deep-sea sediments. They also produce oxygen, support marine food webs, and influence global climate by helping to regulate our planet's greenhouse effect.
Coccolithophores thrive and often dominate vast areas of the ocean. But climate change is altering water temperature, pH chemistry, and nutrient flows, threatening their survival and the ecosystems they support.
The movement to declare October 10 as International Coccolithophore Day is more than a celebration; it’s a call to action!
By shining a light on the remarkable yet often ignored role of these microscopic organisms, scientists aim to boost ocean literacy, influence policy, and spark greater public awareness about their importance in sustaining Earth’s climatic balance.
References:
- Tiny architects, Titanic climate impact: scientists call for international coccolithophore day - (https://www.hw.ac.uk/news/2025/tiny-architects-titanic-climate-impact-scientists-call-for-international-coccolithophore-day)
Source-HERIOT WATT UNIVERSITY