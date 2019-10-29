medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Scientists are Working on a Medicine for Ulcerative Colitis

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 29, 2019 at 6:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic condition leading to inflammation and ulcers of the colon and rectum. Scientists from 34 countries with an IKBFU researcher among them are working out to find the most effective drug for ulcertiave colitis.
Scientists are Working on a Medicine for Ulcerative Colitis
Scientists are Working on a Medicine for Ulcerative Colitis

The disease can cause severe complications, starting with fistula in neighboring internal organs with a risk of peritonitis and ending with malignant neoplasms. The research was carried out in 245 research centers of 34 countries (19 Russian centers were among them). There were 771 patients aged from 18 to 85 years, with moderate and severe forms of ulcerative colitis.

Show Full Article


Prof. Vladimir Rafalskiy, director of the IKBFU center for clinical research said: 15 years ago our opportunities in treating ulcerative colitis were quite limited. Doctors only had to use hormones glucocorticoids, the drug azathioprine, and salicylic acid derivatives.

There were only three groups of drugs and the effectiveness of those groups was far from what was expected by doctors and patients alike. But the pharmacological science moves on and about ten years ago a new type of drugs was created. This is an innovative bio-genetic drug, producing antibodies blocking inflammation molecules and allowing very effective control of ulcerative colitis".

Today's pharmaceutical market offers patients with ulcerative colitis five drugs from the group of inhibitors of tumor necrosis factor and one anti-integrin drug. These are effective in treating the disease, especially in comparison with earlier drugs. Interestingly, the new generation drugs have never been compared.

Prof. Rafalskiy said:

"This is the first time when two new drugs are being compared. One of the drugs is an inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor and the other is an anti-integrin drug. The research was conducted from 2015 to 2019. The patients were randomly divided into two groups with different drugs (adalimumab and vedolizumab )administered to each group. There were several criteria for the research: clinical efficacy, the manifestation of the symptoms of the disease (participants filled in electronic diaries indicating the frequency of defecation, bleeding, abdominal pain, etc.), the results of colonoscopy before and after therapy, the results of histological examination, etc. The research has shown that vedolizumab is 9-12% more effective. And this difference is important for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. "

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as self and attacks it.

Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation

A break in the mucus membrane lining of the digestive tract results in ulcers.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityUlcerative ColitisAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Autoimmune DisordersDigestive Tract Ulcers Symptom EvaluationIleostomyInflammatory Bowel DiseaseAcute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

Processed Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive