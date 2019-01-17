medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Schools Targeted for Tobacco Sale by Vendors

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

School children as young as eight years are being targeted by the tobacco companies in India. According to a new study, the kids are eyed for the sale of the company's tobacco products and placing advertisements.
Schools Targeted for Tobacco Sale by Vendors
Schools Targeted for Tobacco Sale by Vendors

Conducted by Consumer Voice and Voluntary Health Association (VHA) of India the study titled 'India Tiny Targets Report' which was released here on Wednesday, found that nearly half of the vendors around schools sell tobacco products.

It covered schools in 20 cities across six states -- Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

For the study, survey was carried out in 243 schools at 487 point of sales (PoSs) across India has found that about half of them (225) sell tobacco products to minors.

"Street vendors were the most common form of vendors of the 225 tobacco points of sale. Vendors advertise tobacco products around schools and sell cigarettes and bidis via single sticks, making these products cheap and accessible to children and youth," the study found.

It also stated that vendors display tobacco products in ways that are appealing to children and youth and utilize sales techniques such as discounting products and distributing free samples.

"The tobacco industry must be held accountable for their aggressive advertising efforts around our children's schools. Our schools are not safe so long as the tobacco industry continues to try and lure our children into buying their deadly products," Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay, Chief Executive, Voluntary Health Association of India said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Iron-Rich Foods

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive