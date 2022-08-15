School Traffic: Danger for Kids

Advertisement

In addition to speeding and distracted drivers, other major safety concerns include parents parking in no-parking areas, dropping off in the wrong location, children not staying on the sidewalk and bus drivers not paying attention."Most schools have a plan to manage traffic and minimize the need for children to walk in front of or between cars," Clark said. "When parents don't follow these rules, it disrupts the traffic flow and may mean other parents have to drop off or pick up their child in the middle of the road. This situation may be even more dangerous if parents are distracted by phones or in a hurry."Nearly all parents say that school officials should take action when parents skirt traffic rules near the school. Two-thirds of parents think the school should put up cones, gates, or other barriers to better direct traffic flow while three in five say law enforcement should give warnings or tickets to parents who violate traffic rules.While most parents say their school area is always supervised by a school official or safety officer, just over two thirds rate the level of supervision as good."Parents in our report overwhelmingly want school officials to be more proactive in addressing school traffic problems," Clark said.She notes that elementary school-age children may be particularly vulnerable to traffic-related injuries because they are less skilled at judging when it's safe to cross the street."Parents should first ensure they are consistently following the traffic rules themselves. They can also take steps to prepare their child to travel safely to and from school by making sure they always look both ways for traffic," Clark said."School officials should also do their part to be aware of any safety concerns and strictly enforce rules. Ultimately, the responsibility for keeping kids safe lies with the adults in the school community, including parents, bus drivers, school officials, and law enforcement."Source: Eurekalert