School-based Screening Program may Up Depression Treatment

"During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death," Sekhar added.For the study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the research team involved more than 12,000 students in 9th through 12th grade, from Pennsylvania public high schools in the US.In each of the schools, students in two of the four high school grade levels were randomly assigned to be screened for depressive symptoms through an established questionnaire.Students in the other grades went through the school year, as usual, receiving screening and support through Pennsylvania's state-mandated Student Assistance Program only if they were flagged based on concerning behaviour.Source: IANS