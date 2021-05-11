About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

School-based Screening for Depression

by Karishma Abhishek on November 5, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

School-based Screening for Depression

Diagnosis and treatment of depression increase with school-based screening as per a study at the University Park, Penn State, published in JAMA Network Open.

The students who participated in this universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to begin treatment compared to their peers.

Advertisement


"From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death. This research shows we do have better ways to reach students," says Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics.

While the United States Preventative Services Task Force recommends universal depression screening for 12- to 18-year-olds in primary care, less than half of U.S. adolescents have regular physician check-ups, and even fewer are screened.
Advertisement

To identify barriers to student academic success, schools are currently conducting vision and hearing screening. However, the study states that depression may likewise also affect academic success.

Depression Screening

The three-year study was had a larger sample size of more than 12,000 students in 9th through 12th grade, from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years. The students were predominantly minority, from urban and rural districts, and many were from low socioeconomic backgrounds. They were screened for depressive symptoms through an established questionnaire.

It was discovered that universal school-based screening for depressive symptoms increased both identification and treatment initiation for adolescent depression, with greater identification among females and minority students.

Overall, it was also seen that students who received universal screening were twice as likely to initiate treatment. The study further emphasized the high need for screening given the growing incidence of unmet mental health needs among school students.

"Looking at the results. We want to focus next on what school districts, nationally, need to implement a universal screening program. We know support from administrators will be key, along with clear policies and procedures for screening and follow-up. It is also important to emphasize to schools and families that screening simply identifies symptoms, and does not diagnose depression or any other mental health conditions," says Sekhar.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Increased Mortality Rate Linked With Post-stroke Low Blood P...
Appearance Fixation Linked to Dating Anxiety: Study >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

Recommended Reading
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in ...
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. ...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close