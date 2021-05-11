School-based Screening for Depression

Advertisement

While the United States Preventative Services Task Force recommendsless than half of U.S. adolescents have regular physician check-ups, and even fewer are screened.To identify barriers to student academic success, schools are currently conducting vision and hearing screening. However, the study states that depression may likewise also affect academic success.The three-year study was had a larger sample size of more than 12,000 students in 9th through 12th grade, from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years. The students were predominantly minority, from urban and rural districts, and many were from low socioeconomic backgrounds. They were screened for depressive symptoms through an established questionnaire.It was discovered thatwith greater identification among females and minority students.Overall, it was also seen thatThe study further emphasized the high need for screening given the growing incidence of unmet mental health needs among school students.says Sekhar.Source: Medindia