School-based Screening for Depression

Diagnosis and treatment of depression increase with school-based screening as per a study at the University Park, Penn State, published in JAMA Network Open.
The students who participated in this universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to begin treatment compared to their peers.
"From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death. This research shows we do have better ways to reach students," says Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics.
To identify barriers to student academic success, schools are currently conducting vision and hearing screening. However, the study states that depression may likewise also affect academic success.
Depression Screening
The three-year study was had a larger sample size of more than 12,000 students in 9th through 12th grade, from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years. The students were predominantly minority, from urban and rural districts, and many were from low socioeconomic backgrounds. They were screened for depressive symptoms through an established questionnaire.
It was discovered that universal school-based screening for depressive symptoms increased both identification and treatment initiation for adolescent depression, with greater identification among females and minority students.
Overall, it was also seen that students who received universal screening were twice as likely to initiate treatment. The study further emphasized the high need for screening given the growing incidence of unmet mental health needs among school students.
"Looking at the results. We want to focus next on what school districts, nationally, need to implement a universal screening program. We know support from administrators will be key, along with clear policies and procedures for screening and follow-up. It is also important to emphasize to schools and families that screening simply identifies symptoms, and does not diagnose depression or any other mental health conditions," says Sekhar.
Source: Medindia