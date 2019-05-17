More than one in four schizophrenia and epilepsy patients were found to die early, i.e. even before they could reach the age of fifty, reveals a new study.

Schizophrenia and Epilepsy Patients Die Alarmingly Early

‘One in four schizophrenia and epilepsy patients die alarmingly early, even before reaching the age of fifty. This helps healthcare professionals to develop new working processes, so that patients can get the right treatment.’

Patients who suffer from schizophrenia and epilepsy are particularly vulnerable. In the study, the researchers followed more than 1,5 mio. people and classified them according to whether they were diagnosed with epilepsy, schizophrenia or the combination of epilepsy and schizophrenia on their twenty-fifth birthday.says Jakob Christensen, who is one of the researchers behind the study.He is clinical associate professor and DMSc at the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University and consultant at the Department of Neurology at Aarhus University Hospital. He is also a member of the national psychiatric project iPSYCH and the epilepsy project EpiPsych which carries out research into the correlation between epilepsy and mental disorders.The researchers hope to see the results raise awareness about the difficulties of living with epilepsy and schizophrenia.says Jakob Christensen and continues:Studies have identified a clear association between epilepsy and mental disorders, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and psychosis. A Danish study has e.g. shown that people with epilepsy have a risk of developing schizophrenia that is two-and-a-half times higher than those without epilepsy.Among the subjects in the study, 18,943 were diagnosed with epilepsy, 10,208 were diagnosed with schizophrenia, and 471 were diagnosed with both epilepsy and schizophrenia before they turned twenty-five.The mortality rate for these subjects at age fifty was 3.1 percent for people who did not suffer from epilepsy and schizophrenia; 10.7 percent for people with epilepsy; 17.4 percent for people with schizophrenia; and 27.2 percent for people with both epilepsy and schizophrenia.The study is a population-based nationwide cohort study of people born in Denmark between 1960-87 who were resident in Denmark on their twenty-fifth birthday.Source: Eurekalert