About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Scent of Trouble: How Smell Loss Points to Hundreds of Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 30 2024 10:31 PM

Loss of smell? It could be an early warning—linked to over 100 diseases, from Alzheimer’s to diabetes.

Scent of Trouble: How Smell Loss Points to Hundreds of Diseases
A new study has uncovered a significant link between impaired sense of smell and a wide range of 139 medical conditions. Led by Professor Emeritus Michael Leon, the research highlights the often-overlooked role of olfaction in overall health and well-being. The study appears in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience. ()

Olfactory Dysfunction: New Insights

Olfactory dysfunction, often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, may actually be an early sign of various neurological and bodily diseases, as indicated by this research. “The data are particularly interesting because we had previously found that olfactory enrichment can improve the memory of older adults by 226 percent,” said Leon. “We now know that pleasant scents can decrease inflammation, potentially pointing to the mechanism by which such scents can improve brain health.”

Anosmia
Anosmia
Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
This finding, he added, could hold key implications for mitigating symptoms and possibly even reducing the onset of certain diseases through therapeutic olfactory stimulation.

The study delves into the methodical tracking of 139 medical conditions associated with both olfactory loss and heightened inflammation, uncovering insights into a shared pathway linking these factors. Olfactory loss, which often precedes conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, may serve as an early indicator of disease onset, allowing for more proactive therapeutic approaches.

“It was difficult to track down the studies for so many medical conditions,” said Leon, reflecting on the complexity of linking olfactory loss to such a wide array of disorders. The challenge, he added, underscores the importance of these findings in framing olfactory health as integral to overall well-being.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
By showing how olfactory enrichment can mitigate inflammation, this research has laid a foundation for future studies aiming to explore the therapeutic use of scent to address a broader range of medical conditions. “It will be interesting to see if we can ameliorate the symptoms of other medical conditions with olfactory enrichment,” said Leon.

Together with Woo, Leon is now working on a device to deliver olfactory therapy, which could hold promise as a novel, non-invasive way to improve health outcomes.

Advertisement
Loss of Smell: An Early Sign of Alzheimer's Disease?
Loss of Smell: An Early Sign of Alzheimer's Disease?
A recent study discovers that people who are at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease could lose their sense of smell before cognitive decline.
As science continues to uncover the profound impacts of our senses on health, this research underscores a critical need for further study into olfactory therapies.

Reference:
  1. Inflammation and olfactory loss are associated with at least 139 medical conditions - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/molecular-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnmol.2024.1455418/full)
Source-Eurekalert
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement