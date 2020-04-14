Indians Staying Abroad Should Stay Where They Are: SC

Seven petitions were heard one by one, each seeking directions from the court on their immediate evacuation from UK, US, Iran and Gulf countries.While the hearing on a petition related to the evacuation of people from the United States was being heard, the Solicitor General of India told the court people across the globe are getting visa extensions amid the worldwide spread of the pandemic.However, the court reiterated the submissions of SG Tushar Mehta stating that information specific to the United States has not been mentioned in the affidavit filed by the Centre and directed him to submit an affidavit specific to US within one week.The court has now posted the batch of petitions to be heard after four weeks. However, the Centre has been directed to file its reply in the petitions relating to evacuation of students from the United States and Gulf nations by April 20.Source: IANS