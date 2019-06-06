Say No to Sugar: Schools in London to be Sugar-Free by 2022

Font : A- A+



London schools should be 'sugar-free' by 2022 to protect kids from dental caries and obesity, suggest Health authorities.

Say No to Sugar: Schools in London to be Sugar-Free by 2022



At least one in four children across London suffer from tooth decay by the age of five, with some regions more severe than the others, according to the report released by London Assembly Health Committee.



‘Are you ready to say no to sugar? Eating too many sugary drinks and sweet foods can put kids at a higher risk for developing tooth decay and childhood obesity. Hence, Health authorities urge schools in London to be ‘sugar-free’ by 2022.’

Read More..



One of the main precautions the report listed is to set all London schools "sugar-free" by 2022, which "means no sugary drinks, crisps or chocolate are allowed in packed lunches," the spokesperson added.



British Department for Education still allows schools nationwide to serve sugary items at lunchtime, including desserts, cakes, and biscuits.



Many schools in London, however, have voluntarily become sugar-free.



Some have gone further to ban all carbonated beverages with or without sugar, only serving water instead, the report said.



The report called for supervised teeth-brushing in schools and suggested that every kid see a dentist by age one.



It also advised London Mayor Sadiq Khan to appoint a dental specialist to a government project against child obesity.



Source: IANS At least one in four children across London suffer from tooth decay by the age of five, with some regions more severe than the others, according to the report released by London Assembly Health Committee."Sugar is one of the biggest causes," a spokesperson for the Assembly was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.One of the main precautions the report listed is to set all London schools "sugar-free" by 2022, which "means no sugary drinks, crisps or chocolate are allowed in packed lunches," the spokesperson added.British Department for Education still allows schools nationwide to serve sugary items at lunchtime, including desserts, cakes, and biscuits.Many schools in London, however, have voluntarily become sugar-free.Some have gone further to ban all carbonated beverages with or without sugar, only serving water instead, the report said.The report called for supervised teeth-brushing in schools and suggested that every kid see a dentist by age one.It also advised London Mayor Sadiq Khan to appoint a dental specialist to a government project against child obesity.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement