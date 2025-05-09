About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Save Planet With Frugal and Sustainable Diets

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 9 2025 12:19 PM

Sustainable diet is a healthy pattern that prioritize healthy environment and ensure less food wastage.

Save Planet With Frugal and Sustainable Diets
Frugality is the value of not wasting resources and adopting a sustainable diet that emphasizes conserving resources and avoiding waste. The environmental impact and the nutritional quality or healthiness of self-selected diets. Animal-based food production, especially red meat like beef, accounts for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions (1 Trusted Source
Thrifty, green or frugal: Reflections on sustainable consumption in a changing economic climate

Go to source).

Benefits of Frugal and Sustainable Diets

  • Reducing food Waste: By planning meals, food waste can be reduced and money can be saved.
  • Lowering Environmental Impact: Use of organic food and avoiding consumption of meat based food can lower risk of greenhouse gas emission.It also favors agriculture
  • Improved Health: A diet rich in plant based nutrients supports overall health and well being.

Making the Diet a Part Of Your Life

  • Meal Planning: Meal should be plant based with minimal food waste to support local farmers.
  • Home Cooked Food: Home based food will save money and reduce dependence on processed food.
Reference:
  1. Thrifty, green or frugal: Reflections on sustainable consumption in a changing economic climate - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016718511000443)
Source-University of Portsmouth
Smart and Sustainable Food Packaging Developed: Study
Smart and Sustainable Food Packaging Developed: Study
Smart, water-proof, biodegradable food packaging has been developed from a type of corn protein to prevent the food from harmful microbes.
Eating At Home Reduces The Risk of Wasting Food
Eating At Home Reduces The Risk of Wasting Food
When people are choosing their own food, they tend to eat everything on the plate than when they choose to go for a buffet.

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional