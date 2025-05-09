Sustainable diet is a healthy pattern that prioritize healthy environment and ensure less food wastage.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Thrifty, green or frugal: Reflections on sustainable consumption in a changing economic climate



Go to source Trusted Source

Benefits of Frugal and Sustainable Diets

Reducing food Waste: By planning meals, food waste can be reduced and money can be saved.

By planning meals, food waste can be reduced and money can be saved. Lowering Environmental Impact: Use of organic food and avoiding consumption of meat based food can lower risk of greenhouse gas emission.It also favors agriculture

Use of organic food and avoiding consumption of meat based food can lower risk of greenhouse gas emission.It also favors agriculture Improved Health: A diet rich in plant based nutrients supports overall health and well being.

Making the Diet a Part Of Your Life

Meal Planning: Meal should be plant based with minimal food waste to support local farmers.

Meal should be plant based with minimal food waste to support local farmers. Home Cooked Food: Home based food will save money and reduce dependence on processed food.

Thrifty, green or frugal: Reflections on sustainable consumption in a changing economic climate - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016718511000443)

Frugality is the value of not wasting resources and adopting a sustainable diet that emphasizes conserving resources and avoiding waste. The environmental impact and the nutritional quality or healthiness of self-selected diets. Animal-based food production, especially red meat like beef, accounts forof global greenhouse gas emissions ().Source-University of Portsmouth