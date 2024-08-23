Samsung Brings Heart Rhythm Alerts to Galaxy Watches in India

Samsung has launched the irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy watches in India through its health monitor app, as per a study, published in the 'Journal of the American Heart Association' (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Samsung Announces FDA-Cleared Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for Galaxy Watch
Go to source). According to the company, the new feature, combined with the app’s existing blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities, helps detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), offering Galaxy watch users a more comprehensive understanding of their heart health.
‘Did You Know?Once activated, the feature continuously checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background using the ‘BioActive Sensor’.
Irregular heart rhythms account for nearly 460,000 hospital admissions in the U.S. each year. #smartwatch #samsunggalaxy’
Smart Galaxy Watches in IndiaIf a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, the smartwatch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch for a more accurate measurement.
“With the existing blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, this new feature provides users with even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health,” said the company.
AFib is a type of arrhythmia, widely considered a warning sign for major cardiovascular issues including an increased risk of stroke, heart failure and other complications.
Moreover, many cases of AFib are asymptomatic or even silent, leaving people unaware of their risk.
A recent study said that work-related stress, particularly high job strain and effort-reward imbalance, may significantly increase the risk of developing AFib.
Previous studies have linked work-related stress with coronary heart disease, but this is the first to examine its impact on AFib, said senior author Xavier Trudel, from Laval University in Quebec, Canada.
Reference:
Source-IANS