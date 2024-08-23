About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Samsung Brings Heart Rhythm Alerts to Galaxy Watches in India

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 23 2024 1:38 AM

Samsung Brings Heart Rhythm Alerts to Galaxy Watches in India
Samsung has launched the irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Galaxy watches in India through its health monitor app, as per a study, published in the 'Journal of the American Heart Association' (1 Trusted Source
Samsung Announces FDA-Cleared Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for Galaxy Watch

Go to source).
According to the company, the new feature, combined with the app’s existing blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities, helps detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), offering Galaxy watch users a more comprehensive understanding of their heart health.

Smart Watch Helps Detect Irregular Heart Rhythm
Smart Watch Helps Detect Irregular Heart Rhythm
Atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) can be accurately diagnosed with Verily Study Watch, the FDA-approved wrist-worn gadget.
Once activated, the feature continuously checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background using the ‘BioActive Sensor’.

Smart Galaxy Watches in India

If a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, the smartwatch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch for a more accurate measurement.

“With the existing blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, this new feature provides users with even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health,” said the company.

Depending on Smart Watches To Monitor Heart Rhythm Disorder May Be Disastrous
Depending on Smart Watches To Monitor Heart Rhythm Disorder May Be Disastrous
Researchers have warned that at the moment, wearables devices do not have a defined place in such risk assessment of heart condition.
AFib is a type of arrhythmia, widely considered a warning sign for major cardiovascular issues including an increased risk of stroke, heart failure and other complications.

Moreover, many cases of AFib are asymptomatic or even silent, leaving people unaware of their risk.

Advertisement
Your Smart Watch can Detect When You are Falling Sick
Your Smart Watch can Detect When You are Falling Sick
Now smart watch may not only measure your steps and physiological parameters but also detect when you are falling sick, a new study has revealed.
The company said that the irregular heart rhythm notification feature is now available as part of the newly launched Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch7 as well as on the Galaxy Watch6, Watch5 and Watch4 series.

A recent study said that work-related stress, particularly high job strain and effort-reward imbalance, may significantly increase the risk of developing AFib.

Advertisement
Atrial Fibrillation Patients Beware: Smart Watches can Trigger Health Anxiety
Atrial Fibrillation Patients Beware: Smart Watches can Trigger Health Anxiety
Checking out irregular heart rhythm notifications from wearable devices like smart watches can increase fear and anxiety among people with atrial fibrillation (Afib).
The study included nearly 6,000 white-collar workers in Canada.It found that those experiencing both high job strain and effort-reward imbalance faced 97 per cent increased risk of AFib compared to those not exposed to these stressors.

Previous studies have linked work-related stress with coronary heart disease, but this is the first to examine its impact on AFib, said senior author Xavier Trudel, from Laval University in Quebec, Canada.

Reference:
  1. Samsung Announces FDA-Cleared Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for Galaxy Watch - (https://news.samsung.com/us/fda-cleared-irregular-heart-rhythm-notification-for-galaxy-watch/)

Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement