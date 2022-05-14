Salmonella Infections Associated With Belgian Chocolate Factory

Sixty-two people were infected with Salmonella after consuming Kinder chocolate products made at a Ferrero factory in Arlon, Belgium.



The investigation was carried out jointly by the FASFC, the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) for Salmonella, Belgium's Agency for a Quality Life (AViQ), and the Common Community Commission (GGC) Brussels, Xinhua news agency quoted the FASFC as saying.

‘The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had previously reported confirmed cases of Salmonella in Europe and the UK linked to the Ferrero factory in Arlon.’