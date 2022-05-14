About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Salmonella Infections Associated With Belgian Chocolate Factory

by Colleen Fleiss on May 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Sixty-two people were infected with Salmonella after consuming Kinder chocolate products made at a Ferrero factory in Arlon, Belgium.

The investigation was carried out jointly by the FASFC, the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) for Salmonella, Belgium's Agency for a Quality Life (AViQ), and the Common Community Commission (GGC) Brussels, Xinhua news agency quoted the FASFC as saying.

Salmonellosis

Salmonellosis

Poor hygienic practices during cooking or handling of food products can cause this distressing infection of the intestines leading to diarrhea, cramps and fever.
The statement added that no significant increase in the number of infections is expected.

Salmonella Infections

The FASFC decided in April to withdraw the factory's authorization to continue operations and to remind consumers to return all Kinder products manufactured at that plant.

At the end of last week, Ferrero officially submitted a new authorization request to the FASFC.

If the FASFC's assessment conclusions are favorable, a provisional authorization will be granted.

Source: IANS
