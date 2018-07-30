medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Saliva as a Real Diagnostic Tool for Lung Cancer

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 30, 2018 at 9:06 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Saliva may be used as a real diagnostic tool in liquid biopsy to detect lung cancer.
Saliva as a Real Diagnostic Tool for Lung Cancer
Saliva as a Real Diagnostic Tool for Lung Cancer

In the era of new diagnostic methods and treatment options, patient care is rapidly changing. Early detection is an emerging paradigm which seeks to decrease patient morbidity and mortality by detecting disease at a phase where it is easily treatable. Wong spoke about the exciting new opportunities to use saliva liquid biopsy for early assessment of lung cancer because of the clinical performance of cancer detection, non-invasive collection process and the ease of collecting, transporting and storing saliva.

Studies have been conducted on using saliva to measure stress hormones, enzyme levels, developmental disease biomarkers and even cancer mutations. "There are a variety of scenarios with which saliva can be used," said Wong. "One of the most exciting emerging frontiers of saliva is liquid biopsy, which is a non-invasive means to assess the presence and characteristics of cancer in a patient with an indeterminate pulmonary nodule detected by low dose computerized tomography (LDCT)." Saliva liquid biopsy delivers the best performance in the detection of circulating tumor DNA of lung cancer.
  • If validated biomarkers were combined with high-quality detection tools,
  • saliva would open up a new frontier in high-quality healthcare allowing physicians, dentists and patients to work
  • together for real-time health monitoring and high-impact personalized preventative medicine.


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...