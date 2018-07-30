Saliva as a Real Diagnostic Tool for Lung Cancer

Font : A- A+



Saliva may be used as a real diagnostic tool in liquid biopsy to detect lung cancer.

Saliva as a Real Diagnostic Tool for Lung Cancer



In the era of new diagnostic methods and treatment options, patient care is rapidly changing. Early detection is an emerging paradigm which seeks to decrease patient morbidity and mortality by detecting disease at a phase where it is easily treatable. Wong spoke about the exciting new opportunities to use saliva liquid biopsy for early assessment of lung cancer because of the clinical performance of cancer detection, non-invasive collection process and the ease of collecting, transporting and storing saliva.



‘Saliva may be used in liquid biopsy, which is a non-invasive means to assess the presence and characteristics of cancer in a patient. It delivers the best performance in the detection of circulating tumor DNA of lung cancer.’ Studies have been conducted on using saliva to measure stress hormones, enzyme levels, developmental disease biomarkers and even cancer mutations. "There are a variety of scenarios with which saliva can be used," said Wong. "One of the most exciting emerging frontiers of saliva is liquid biopsy, which is a non-invasive means to assess the presence and characteristics of cancer in a patient with an indeterminate pulmonary nodule detected by low dose computerized tomography (LDCT)." Saliva liquid biopsy delivers the best performance in the detection of circulating tumor DNA of If validated biomarkers were combined with high-quality detection tools,

saliva would open up a new frontier in high-quality healthcare allowing physicians, dentists and patients to work

together for real-time health monitoring and high-impact personalized preventative medicine.



Source: Eurekalert In the era of new diagnostic methods and treatment options, patient care is rapidly changing. Early detection is an emerging paradigm which seeks to decrease patient morbidity and mortality by detecting disease at a phase where it is easily treatable. Wong spoke about the exciting new opportunities to use saliva liquid biopsy for early assessment of lung cancer because of the clinical performance of cancer detection, non-invasive collection process and the ease of collecting, transporting and storing saliva.Studies have been conducted on using saliva to measure stress hormones, enzyme levels, developmental disease biomarkers and even cancer mutations. "There are a variety of scenarios with which saliva can be used," said Wong. "." Saliva liquid biopsy delivers the best performance in the detection of circulating tumor DNA of lung cancer Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: