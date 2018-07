Saliva as a Real Diagnostic Tool for Lung Cancer

Saliva may be used as a real diagnostic tool in liquid biopsy to detect lung cancer.

‘Saliva may be used in liquid biopsy, which is a non-invasive means to assess the presence and characteristics of cancer in a patient. It delivers the best performance in the detection of circulating tumor DNA of lung cancer.’

If validated biomarkers were combined with high-quality detection tools,

saliva would open up a new frontier in high-quality healthcare allowing physicians, dentists and patients to work

together for real-time health monitoring and high-impact personalized preventative medicine.

In the era of new diagnostic methods and treatment options, patient care is rapidly changing. Early detection is an emerging paradigm which seeks to decrease patient morbidity and mortality by detecting disease at a phase where it is easily treatable. Wong spoke about the exciting new opportunities to use saliva liquid biopsy for early assessment of lung cancer because of the clinical performance of cancer detection, non-invasive collection process and the ease of collecting, transporting and storing saliva.Studies have been conducted on using saliva to measure stress hormones, enzyme levels, developmental disease biomarkers and even cancer mutations. "There are a variety of scenarios with which saliva can be used," said Wong. "." Saliva liquid biopsy delivers the best performance in the detection of circulating tumor DNA of lung cancer Source: Eurekalert