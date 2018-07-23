medindia
Sales of Essure Birth Control Stopped Prior Netflix Release 'The Bleeding Edge'

by Iswarya on  July 23, 2018 at 5:52 PM Women Health News
The documentary Bleeding Edge is all set to debut on Netflix next week. The film explores the darker side of the medical technology industry and encouraging patients opt for safer medical devices.
Essure is one such device which is a non-surgical permanent form of birth control. This device has been controversial for ages as women reported pain and other medical issues, including damage of fallopian tube and uterus after using it. Essure manufacturer Bayer has decided to pull the product from U.S market ahead of the bleeding edge's release.

The company planned to stop the sales of essure entirely by the end of the year in the U.S when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a unique type of restriction. The FDA asked to implement additional information to assure the safety and effectiveness of the device.

The spokesperson of the company denied the allegations and told that it was Voluntary discontinuation as there is a decline in the sales. Bayer also stood by the safety and efficacy of the device.

Halt of essure in U.S market was welcomed by many women who have been against the device.

The directing and producing team of the bleeding edge stated that the film has already changed policies and history and also praised Bayer's decision as an "a gratifying affirmation of the power of documentary." 

Source: Medindia

