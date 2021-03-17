Safety Review of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Underway

He emphasized that the WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and will meet on Tuesday.The European nations that has halted the usage of the vaccine are France Germany, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Cyprus, Portugal,Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands, as well as non-EU countries of Norway and Iceland.Tedros said that "the greatest threat that most countries face now is lack of access to vaccines", as "some of the world's richest countries are buying enough vaccines to immunize their populations several times over", while many other countries have nothing.The WHO chief continued to call on all countries to work in solidarity to ensure that vaccination begins within the first 100 days of this year."No country can simply vaccinate its way out of this pandemic alone. We are all in this together," he said.Source: IANS