by Colleen Fleiss on  September 19, 2020 at 2:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Safer UV Light Effectively Kills Coronavirus
Ultraviolet C light with a 222 nm wavelength was found to effectively kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The 222 nm wavelength is safer to use around humans, stated a study conducted by Hiroshima University researchers. The study is published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Experiment Details
  • Ushio's Care222TM krypton-chloride excimer lamp was used during the tests.
  • A 100 microliter solution containing the virus (ca. 5 × 106 TCID50/mL) was spread onto a 9-centimeter sterile polystyrene plate.
  • The in vitro experiment results revealed that 99.7% of the SARS-CoV-2 viral culture was killed after a 30-second exposure to 222 nm UVC irradiation at 0.1 mW/cm2.
A wavelength of 222 nm UVC is considered safe for humans and cannot penetrate the human eye and skin's outer, non-living layer. This makes it safer for the more damaging 254 nm UVC germicidal lamps in disinfecting healthcare facilities.

Since the study examined the in vitro efficacy, researchers suggested further evaluation of 222 nm UVC irradiation's safety in killing SARS-CoV-2 viruses in real-world surfaces.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Role of Unconventional T Cells in Severe COVID-19 Patients
Changes in unconventional T cells can predict the disease outcome in severe COVID-19 patients. These changes can be observed by monitoring the activity of these cells in the blood of patients.
READ MORE
How to Deal With Dengue During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
The overlapping symptoms of dengue and COVID-19 infection makes it difficult to distinguish between the two. Besides, a lack of a vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for both diseases makes dengue a double whammy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Stroke Scans Reveal COVID-19 Infection
COVID-19 can be diagnosed on the same emergency scans including computed tomography (CT) of the head and neck blood vessels that are intended to diagnose stroke.
READ MORE
Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine
Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red WineUltra-Violet RadiationMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake