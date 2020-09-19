Safer UV Light Effectively Kills Coronavirus

Ushio's Care222TM krypton-chloride excimer lamp was used during the tests.

A 100 microliter solution containing the virus (ca. 5 × 106 TCID50/mL) was spread onto a 9-centimeter sterile polystyrene plate.

The in vitro experiment results revealed that 99.7% of the SARS-CoV-2 viral culture was killed after a 30-second exposure to 222 nm UVC irradiation at 0.1 mW/cm2.

Ultraviolet C light with a 222 nm wavelength was found to effectively kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The 222 nm wavelength is safer to use around humans, stated a study conducted by Hiroshima University researchers. The study is published in theA wavelength of 222 nm UVC is considered safe for humans and cannot penetrate the human eye and skin's outer, non-living layer. This makes it safer for the more damaging 254 nm UVC germicidal lamps in disinfecting healthcare facilities.