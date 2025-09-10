Safe Abortion Saves Lives: A Non-Negotiable Right to Health

Safe abortion is health care and a human right, vital for freedom, equity, and protecting women’s lives.

Did you know?

Safe Abortion Day, observed on 28 September, was first marked in 1990 in Latin America to demand legal and safe abortion services. #abortion #womenrights #medindia’

Safe Abortion Day, observed on 28 September, was first marked in 1990 in Latin America to demand legal and safe abortion services. #abortion #womenrights #medindia’

Advertisement

Safe Abortion Saves Lives

Advertisement

Access to Safe Abortion Is Part of the Right to Health

Respect: Remove legal and practical barriers like restrictive abortion laws.

Remove legal and practical barriers like restrictive abortion laws. Protect: Guard individuals from discrimination and violence.

Guard individuals from discrimination and violence. Fulfill: Ensure full access to quality health services, including reproductive care.

Advertisement

Denying Safe Abortion Is a Violation of Women’s Rights

Lessons from History

Legal Reforms and Progress

Implementing the national sexual and reproductive health services would take years of advocacy.

Laws may face hurdles in legislative bodies before being passed.

Medical abortion has given women the freedom to safely choose when, where, and how to terminate a pregnancy during the early weeks.

“Access to abortion is a human rights issue” says UN SR on Right To Health - (https://www.citizen-news.org/2025/09/access-to-abortion-is-human-rights.html)

Imagine a world where someone can’t get the healthcare they need simply because of laws, stigma, or politics. For millions of women and LGBTQIA+ individuals, that’s the reality when it comes to abortion.isn’t just a medical procedure; it’s about. Being able to make choices about your own body saves lives, protects well-being, and ensures everyone can access the care they deserve ( ).These are the words of, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, who gave an opening address at thesession ahead of theSafe abortion is a basic right that gives women power over their bodies and health. Restrictive laws and discriminatory practices not only violate the rights but also worsen health outcomes, especially for women and LGBTQIA+ individuals who are in need.from theexplained that states have three duties under international law:Abortion rights are non-negotiable obligations crucial for equity, justice, and healthier societies!, observed on, began in Latin America into push for legal and safe abortion services. Restrictive laws have historically led to high maternal deaths and health risks. Access to abortion is a human right, not a privilege.Global advocacy in the 1990s led to recognition of reproductive rights, though sexual rights remained contested. Despite progress, the fight continues to make safe abortion accessible to all women. Comprehensive sexuality education is also essential, giving young people correct information about their bodies and rights.It took nearly a decade of effort to establish a national law ensuring access to sexual and reproductive health services for all. This included securing budgets, providing contraceptives, training healthcare workers, and building necessary programs. Even with laws in place, challenges remain—especially as the need for contraception is often underestimated.While some argue for having more children tothey overlook the reality that many women and children die due to the lack of reproductive health services. The fight continues for bodily autonomy, women’s agency, and the right to decide, along with access to the full range of sexual and reproductive health services.Many countries have long battles to ensure safe abortion:said, who is the, an NGO working to improve women's rights since 1989.Denying abortion is a form of violence against women. Legal and safe abortion prevents unnecessary deaths and protects women’s rights. Opposing abortion rights threatens both women’s lives and societal health!Source-CNS