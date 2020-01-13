medindia

Sad People More Likely to Become Chain Smokers

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 13, 2020 at 11:04 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who are sad always are more prone to become chain smokers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Sad People More Likely to Become Chain Smokers
Sad People More Likely to Become Chain Smokers

Sadness, and not all negative emotions, lead people to smoking and turn it into an addictive behaviour, a first-of-its-kind set of four inter-woven studies has revealed.

Show Full Article


A team of researchers based at Harvard University discovered that sadness plays an especially strong role in triggering addictive behaviour relative to other negative emotions like disgust.

"The conventional wisdom in the field was that any type of negative feeling, whether it's anger, disgust, stress, sadness, fear or shame, would make individuals more likely to use an addictive drug," said lead researcher Charles A. Dorison, a Harvard Kennedy School doctoral candidate.

"Our work suggests that the reality is much more nuanced than the idea of 'feel bad, smoke more.' Specifically, we find that sadness appears to be an especially potent trigger of addictive substance use," Dorison explained.

In the first study, researchers examined data from a national survey that tracked 10,685 people over 20 years.

They found that self-reported sadness among participants was associated with being a smoker and with relapsing back into smoking one and two decades later.

In the second study, the team tried to figure out whether sadness cause people to smoke, or were negative life events causing both sadness and smoking.

To test this, 425 smokers were recruited for an online study who watched video clips.

The findings showed that individuals in the sadness condition - who watched the sad video and wrote about a personal loss - had higher cravings to smoke than both the neutral group and the disgust group.

A similar approach in the third study measured actual impatience for cigarette puffs rather than mere self-reported craving.

Similar to the second study, nearly 700 participants watched videos and wrote about life experiences that were either sad or neutral.

Those in the sadness group proved to be more impatient to smoke sooner than those in the neutral group.

"The result built upon previous research findings that sadness increases financial impatience, measured with behavioral economics techniques," the authors wrote.

The fourth study recruited 158 smokers to test how sadness influenced actual smoking behaviour.

Participants had to abstain from smoking for at least eight hours (verified by carbon monoxide breath test).

They were randomly assigned to sadness or neutral control groups.

The results: smokers in the sadness condition made more impatient choices and smoked greater volumes per puff.

"We believe that theory-driven research could help shed light on how to address this epidemic," Dorison said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Sad Music can Facilitate the Sharing of Negative Emotions

Behaviours relating to music use fall into distinct patterns, reflecting either healthy or unhealthy thought processes.

Anger More Harmful Than Sadness for Elderly

Anger is more harmful than sadness for elderly and can lead to health complications such as increased inflammation which is linked to chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer and arthritis.

Does Sad Music Help You Overcome Grief?

The answer to the question is both yes and no as researchers have found that listening to sad music is associated with pleasure, comfort and pain.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of clinical depression that is triggered only at particular time of the year; it occurs and remits with changes in seasons.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCelebrating Life: Positivity and RejoicingAntioxidants to Help You When You Quit SmokingSeasonal Affective DisorderNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer / Carcinoma of the Breast

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive