S3V’s Indigenous Stroke Device Set to Revolutionize Neuro Care

Ischemic stroke treatment removes blood clots to restore brain blood flow and minimize damage.



Ischemic Stroke: Understanding the Most Common Type

State-of-the-Art Manufacturing at Chennai’s Medical Devices Park

In a significant boost to India's medical innovation landscape, the Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology, has announced financial support for S3V Vascular Technologies to develop theThe device is designed to treat ischemic strokes by physically removing blood clots from blocked arteries in the brain — a procedure that until now has relied entirely on costly imported equipment. With stroke among the leading causes of death and long-term disability in India, this development holds the promise of life-saving, affordable intervention for thousands of patients.This interruption deprives brain cells of oxygen and nutrients, causing them to begin dying within minutes. Common signs and symptoms include sudden weakness or numbness, especially on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, vision problems, dizziness, and severe headache.Prompt diagnosis is critical and often involves neuroimaging tests such as CT scans or MRIs to identify the location and cause of the blockage.Treatment typically includes mechanical thrombectomy (a procedure to physically remove the clot), clot-dissolving medications like tPA (if administered within a few hours), and supportive therapies. Early intervention significantly improves outcomes and reduces the risk of long-term disability.As part of the initiative, S3V Vascular will set up a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Chennai’s Medical Devices Park, dedicated to producing advanced neuro-intervention tools such as stent retrievers and aspiration catheters. These tools are currently not manufactured domestically and are typically imported at high costs, creating a barrier to accessible stroke care across India.By localizing production, the project is expected to reduce treatment costs, improve availability, and position India as a self-reliant producer of critical care medical devices.S3V Vascular also plans to seek CE and USFDA certifications, aiming for international market penetration while adhering to the highest regulatory standards. The company intends to integrate its stroke care products with public healthcare initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, expanding access to quality treatment under government-supported insurance schemes.“This project reflects our continued commitment to making India a global hub for affordable, high-end medical technology,” said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of the Technology Development Board.S3V Vascular’s Managing Director, N.G. Vijaya Gopal, emphasized that the support from TDB will not only help in building finished products domestically but also enable the development of indigenous raw material supply chains, reducing reliance on imports across the board.“India currently depends heavily on imported neuro-intervention devices. With this support, we aim to close that gap, build domestic capabilities, and make these life-saving treatments more accessible to the Indian population,” Gopal said.Source-Medindia