About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

S. Korea PM Orders African Swine Fever Containment

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 7 2024 6:57 PM

S. Korea PM Orders African Swine Fever Containment
South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to implement emergency containment measures after authorities confirmed more African swine fever (ASF) cases at a pig farm in a southeastern county. ()

Sixth ASF Case Confirmed in Yecheon County

The instruction came after this year's sixth case of the virus, which is deadly to pigs but not harmful to humans, was confirmed at the farm raising some 900 pigs in Yecheon County, 161 kilometres southeast of Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea Confirms 4th African Swine Fever Case This Year
South Korea Confirms 4th African Swine Fever Case This Year
South Korea confirms its fourth case of African Swine Fever this year, prompting intensified measures to contain the disease among pig populations.
Han ordered authorities to take relevant measures, including culling, a standstill order and an epidemiological analysis, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

A standstill order has been issued in Yecheon and six other counties and cities nearby, including Andong and Yeongju, through 6 a.m. Monday.

Authorities plan to conduct an epidemiological investigation, cull pigs at the farm, and disinfect the site and nearby roads. The agriculture ministry said the culling is not expected to impact the supply of pork in the local market, noting that the farm in question raised just 0.008 percent of the total number of pigs in the country.

African Swine Fever Outbreak: Hundreds of Pigs Lost in 3 Mizoram Districts
African Swine Fever Outbreak: Hundreds of Pigs Lost in 3 Mizoram Districts
African Swine Fever (ASF) remains rampant in Mizoram, resulting in the deaths of 635 pigs, and prompting the culling of 290 more to contain its transmission.
Reference:
  1. African swine fever - (https://www.woah.org/en/disease/african-swine-fever/)
Source-IANS
African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Mizoram
African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Mizoram
The emergence of African Swine Fever is suspected to be linked to the importation of pigs or pork from neighboring Myanmar, Bangladesh.
First Recombinant Vaccine for Swine Fever Virus
First Recombinant Vaccine for Swine Fever Virus
The first recombinant virus-based vaccine for pigs employs a reverse genetic platform that was developed and refined at IIT Guwahati.

Recommended Readings
Latest Tropical Disease News
View All
Advertisement