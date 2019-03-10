medindia

Russian Alcohol Consumption Down 43% Since 2003: WHO Report

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2019 at 1:27 PM
Russia may still have a reputation as a nation of heavy drinkers, but a World Health Organization report reveals alcohol consumption has dropped by 43 percent since 2003.
The report attributed the decline in what was considered to be one of the heaviest drinking countries in the world to a series of alcohol-control measures implemented by the state, especially under then-President Dmitri Medvedev, and a push towards healthy lifestyles.

According to the WHO, the drop in alcohol consumption was linked to a significant rise in life expectancy in the country.

"Alcohol consumption has long been recognized as one of the main driving factors of mortality in the Russian Federation, especially among men of working age," the report said, adding that from 2003 to now, both alcohol consumption and mortality rate decreased.

In 2018, life expectancy in Russia reached a historic peak, at 68 years for men and 78 years for women.

Alcohol-control measures introduced under then-President Medvedev included advertising restrictions, increased taxes on alcohol, and a ban on alcohol sales between certain hours.

Source: IANS

