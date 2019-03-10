Russian Alcohol Consumption Down 43% Since 2003: WHO Report

Font : A- A+



Russia may still have a reputation as a nation of heavy drinkers, but a World Health Organization report reveals alcohol consumption has dropped by 43 percent since 2003.

Russian Alcohol Consumption Down 43% Since 2003: WHO Report



The report attributed the decline in what was considered to be one of the heaviest drinking countries in the world to a series of alcohol-control measures implemented by the state, especially under then-President Dmitri Medvedev, and a push towards healthy lifestyles.



‘Strict alcohol laws decreased the intake of alcohol more than 40 percent in Russia. ’ Show Full Article





"Alcohol consumption has long been recognized as one of the main driving factors of mortality in the Russian Federation, especially among men of working age," the report said, adding that from 2003 to now, both alcohol consumption and mortality rate decreased.



In 2018, life expectancy in Russia reached a historic peak, at 68 years for men and 78 years for women.



Alcohol-control measures introduced under then-President Medvedev included advertising restrictions, increased taxes on alcohol, and a ban on alcohol sales between certain hours.



Source: IANS According to the WHO, the drop in alcohol consumption was linked to a significant rise in life expectancy in the country."Alcohol consumption has long been recognized as one of the main driving factors of mortality in the Russian Federation, especially among men of working age," the report said, adding that from 2003 to now, both alcohol consumption and mortality rate decreased.In 2018, life expectancy in Russia reached a historic peak, at 68 years for men and 78 years for women.Alcohol-control measures introduced under then-President Medvedev included advertising restrictions, increased taxes on alcohol, and a ban on alcohol sales between certain hours.Source: IANS The report attributed the decline in what was considered to be one of the heaviest drinking countries in the world to a series of alcohol-control measures implemented by the state, especially under then-President Dmitri Medvedev, and a push towards healthy lifestyles.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.