by Colleen Fleiss on  August 6, 2020 at 2:04 AM Coronavirus News
Russia Plans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination
For October, Russia is planning a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually," the Minister told TASS News Agency on Saturday.

Murashko pointed out earlier that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were over.


The vaccination will be free of charge, the Minister added.

Last month, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he was hopeful that Russia will produce a reliable vaccine against COVID-19 by the fall.

To date, 845,443 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 646,524 patients having recovered from the disease.

Russia's latest data indicates 14,058 fatalities nationwide.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Source: IANS

More News on:

