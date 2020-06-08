Russia Plans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination

For October, Russia is planning a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.



"We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually," the Minister told TASS News Agency on Saturday.

‘The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Russia will be totally covered from the budget.’





Last month, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he was hopeful that Russia will produce a reliable vaccine against COVID-19 by the fall.



To date, 845,443 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 646,524 patients having recovered from the disease.



Russia's latest data indicates 14,058 fatalities nationwide.



Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.



Murashko pointed out earlier that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were over.