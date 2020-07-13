by Iswarya on  July 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Russia 1st Nation to Successfully Finish Human Trials for Potential COVID-19 Vaccine
As the world reels under the growing coronavirus cases, Russia's Sechenov University has successfully completed the world's first clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine on humans.

Chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk, who heads the Center for Clinical Research on Medications at Sechenov University, told Russian news agency TASS on Sunday that the human trials for the vaccine have been completed at the university, and they will be discharged soon.

"The research has been completed, and it proved that the vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20," Smolyarchuk was quoted as saying in the report.


There was, however, no further information on when this vaccine would enter the commercial production stage.

Russia had allowed clinical trials of two forms of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology on June 18.

The first vaccine, in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration, was carried out at the Burdenko Military Hospital.

Another vaccine, in the form of a powder for the preparation of a solution for intramuscular administration, was carried out at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

The first stage of research on the vaccine at Sechenov University involved a group of 18 volunteers, and the second group involved 20 volunteers.

After vaccination, all volunteers were expected to remain in isolation in a hospital for 28 days.

Earlier, results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests performed on a group of volunteers in Russia showed that they were developing immunity to the coronavirus.

"The data obtained by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology proves that volunteers of the first and second groups are forming an immune response after injections of the vaccine against the coronavirus," according to an earlier statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia has reported 719,449 cases and 11,188 deaths to date.

There are at least 21 vaccines currently under key trials, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to Johns Hopkins University in the US, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 12.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 564,000.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 12,681,472, while the fatalities rose to 564,420.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,245,158 and 134,764. Brazil came in second place, with 1,839,850 infections and 71,469 deaths.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

India To Release 1st Covid Vaccine By Aug 15
Indian council of Medical Research (ICMR) wants to launch indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 by August 15.
READ MORE
Nearly 60 to 70 Percent Population Will Get COVID-19 Without Vaccine
COVID-19 outbreak won't end until 60-70 percent of the human population is immune to the novel coronavirus, as it may take between 18 and 24 months to develop a vaccine for it, says a Public Health Professor of Johns Hopkins University in the USA.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Development: Fresh Insights
New study has shed light on the COVID-19 vaccine development. The key discovery provides crucial leads for guiding experimental efforts towards the vaccine development against the novel pneumonia (COVID-19) caused by the virus.
READ MORE
Should ACEI and ARB be Prescribed During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
ACEI and ARB is presumed to be unsafe for use during the COVID-19 pandemic as these could increase the risk of infection. However, leading global health authorities recommend their use.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake