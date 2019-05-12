medindia

Rural Women at Greater Risk of Life-threatening Pregnancy Complications

by Iswarya on  December 5, 2019 at 3:03 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Geographic disparities can put rural women at an increased risk of requiring life-saving interventions during or immediately after delivering a baby than women in urban cities, reports a new study.
Rural Women at Greater Risk of Life-threatening Pregnancy Complications
Rural Women at Greater Risk of Life-threatening Pregnancy Complications

Maternal deaths and deliveries requiring emergency, life-saving treatment are increasing among both rural and urban residents, up from 109 to 152 per 10,000 childbirth hospitalizations, the new research finds.

Show Full Article


Researchers analyzed 6.8 million births from national hospital discharge data between 2007 to 2015.

"Policies and programs aiming to improve maternal health and reduce adverse events associated with delivery must address the unique health needs, and challenges face by rural women."

Tens of thousands of American women each year need emergency treatment to save their lives while they deliver babies or immediately after, including blood transfusions, interventions for heart failure or stroke, or an emergency hysterectomy associated with birth.

The incidence of such cases in the United States nearly tripled between 1998 and 2014 while maternal mortality also increased dramatically, with nearly 700 maternal deaths a year.

"Where you live shouldn't dictate the outcome of your pregnancy," says lead author Katy Kozhimannil, Ph.D., M.P.A., director of the University of Minnesota's Rural Health Research Center and associate professor in the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health.

"In rural areas, where there is declining access to obstetric services, it is alarming that more and more people are facing severe maternal morbidity and mortality when giving birth."

Risk factors for rural communities

Authors note stark differences between rural and urban communities that may influence risks. Compared to urban residents, rural residents face more severe health care workforce shortages and travel longer distances to receive maternity care. By 2014, for example, more than half of rural counties had no hospital that provided childbirth services and 179 rural counties actually lost obstetric services between 2004-2014.

The effects of these lost services hit remote rural communities hard, where residents subsequently experienced increased rates of preterm birth (the leading cause of infant mortality), out of hospital birth, and births occurring in hospitals without obstetric units.

The new study also found that people with Medicaid coverage or patients with no insurance at delivery had at least 30% increased odds of severe maternal morbidity and mortality, compared to those with private health insurance. Rural women were more likely to use Medicaid as primary insurance - with nearly half-covered by Medicaid compared to 40% of urban women.

Authors say that policy reforms associated with Medicaid, such as increasing reimbursement to rural health centers and expanding coverage beyond the traditional prenatal to the 60-day postpartum period, are important considerations to help address these life-altering experiences for pregnant women, their families, and rural communities.

Admon's previous research has found that pregnant women today are more likely to have chronic conditions that cause life-threatening complications than at any other time in the past decade particularly women living in rural and low-income communities.

Ensuring women have access to ongoing care before and after pregnancy, is key to addressing underlying chronic conditions, such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, Admon says.

"We are seeing an increasing prevalence of pre-existing chronic conditions that increase the risk of adverse gestational outcomes for moms and their newborns. It's difficult to address these health issues if maternal health benefits, such as those associated with Medicaid coverage, are limited to the nine months of pregnancy and just two months of care after pregnancy," says Admon, who is also a researcher at the University of Michigan's Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

"Rural communities face greater challenges to achieving improvements in health," she adds. "It's important to use this information to help us target programs that will benefit the populations at greatest risk of adverse maternal health outcomes. We should direct and adapt resources to meet the needs of communities where public health interventions may have the greatest impact."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Maternal Death

Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.

New Inhalational Form of Oxytocin could Reduce Maternal Deaths around the World

An inhalable form of oxytocin could significantly reduce the number of maternal deaths around the world, reveals study.

Child, Maternal Deaths In India Alarming And Scary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address said that every year some 50,000 women and 13 lakh infants die during childbirth in India.

Non-Medical Causes Responsible for Many Maternal Deaths in United States

Intimate partner violence, substance use disorder and mental illness may be as threatening to maternal health in United States cities as medical issues.

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal CareAIDS and Pregnancy

What's New on Medindia

Ear Blockage / Wax Blockage

Permanent Hair Dye, Chemical Hair Straighteners May Up Breast Cancer Risk

Feeding Your Infant Peanuts, Eggs Early may Reduce Risk of Food Allergies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive