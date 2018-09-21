medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Rural Health Workers Thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Higher Incentive

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 21, 2018 at 9:47 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Around 90 rural activists who work under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in their incentives. Under the NRHM, the government provides villages with a trained female Accredited Social Health Activist or ASHA.
Rural Health Workers Thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Higher Incentive
Rural Health Workers Thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Higher Incentive

According to the release, the Prime Minister recalled his interaction with the ASHA and Anganwadi workers across the country via video conference and appreciated them for sharing their experiences and personal accounts.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave its approval to the benefit package with effect from October 2018 (to be paid in November 2018). The package covers the expenditure till 2020.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Under-5 Child Mortality Rate Fell 4 Points in 2014: Health Minister Nadda

Under-5 Child Mortality Rate Fell 4 Points in 2014: Health Minister Nadda

There has been a four-point decline in the Under 5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) during 2013-14, said Health Minister J. P. Nadda.

Dealing With Climate is Everyone's Responsibility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dealing With Climate is Everyone's Responsibility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of energy conversation in controlling climate change and global warming.

Chief Minister Launches Mobile App for Monitoring Infant Mortality Rate in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Launches Mobile App for Monitoring Infant Mortality Rate in Uttar Pradesh

mSehat app will strengthen mother and child tracking system (MCTS) and reproductive and child health through mobile phone-based work plans.

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania parasite. The parasites spread by the bite of infected sand flies.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive