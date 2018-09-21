Around 90 rural activists who work under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in their incentives. Under the NRHM, the government provides villages with a trained female Accredited Social Health Activist or ASHA.

Rural Health Workers Thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Higher Incentive

‘ASHA activists shared some more accounts of how they had been instrumental in saving lives of poor mothers and children through timely intervention. ’

According to the release, the Prime Minister recalled his interaction with the ASHA and Anganwadi workers across the country via video conference and appreciated them for sharing their experiences and personal accounts.The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave its approval to the benefit package with effect from October 2018 (to be paid in November 2018). The package covers the expenditure till 2020.Source: IANS